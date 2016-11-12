Ruminations: Outsiders in politics

The professional politician could become a rare sight in politics, unless he reinvents himself. That is what Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections seems to say. Trump is the ‘outsider’ not merely because he does not belong to the Washington power establishment. He isn't a politician at all in any sense of the term. To have won the elections in America, which despite the rocky past few months can still claim to be the leader of the so-called free world, sets the agenda for what might become the norm -- the rise of the outsider in politics.The development is beyond value judgment, the assessment that it is good or bad. But it is here and it is possible that when non-professional politicians join the political mainstream, the road ahead will be troublesome because they draw their power from different sources. More importantly, their moral core is different. The Trump case, still top of mind, is a good starting point to draw attention to the issue.The US president-elect does not duck the question that his record of paying federal taxes is dodgy but he describes not doing so as smart. No professional politician, least of all one who in the coming days will be known as the leader of the free world, can ever say that without batting an eyelid, the way Trump did.The US president-elect has never been defensive that he used US bankruptcy provisions to benefit his businesses, saying he ‘settled’ the cases. Once again, no professional politician could be so blasé about it. He speaks warmly about an openly antagonistic (towards the US) Russian leader Vladimir Putin ostensibly because the latter helped him host his beauty pageant there. A Washington politician worth his salt would prefer to choke than admit to being pally with Putin, leave alone invite him to hack a political opponent’s emails, as Trump did.Grilled, Trump’s answer has invariably been: but that’s what businesses do, they are supposed to make money. Ask a professional politician about making money and he would rather duck the question than admit to a hefty bank balance. Former US Republican Party nominee Mitt Romney, his wealth registering no more than a blip when compared to Donald Trump’s, suffered his fair share of swipes for being rich.Indian politicians who have expensive cars have almost never encouraged the media to take photographs of their vehicles. In their view, showing off wealth goes against the grain that calls for probity in public life. An example will make that clear. In the first days of UPA-II, two Congress ministers SM Krishna and Shashi Tharoor, yet to get government accommodation, began staying at luxury hotels in Delhi. Both being men of means, were paying for their hotel stay. But, once the matter became public, the Congress party leadership asked them to vacate their hotel rooms and instead stay at their state guest houses. Of course, the same yardstick rarely applies to Indian businessmen who join politics. They are free to lead their lives of luxury in the public eye without having to answer questions on moral turpitude.It would then be safe to ask, whether the voter really cares about a moral code? Yes, it would seem, but what that code should be is for the people to decide: for that the scales for professional politicians and outsiders are evidently calibrated differently.Professional politicians would be forgiven for thinking that such a grading is artificial, even unfair. Clearly alarmed, they have tried to hit back where they can. The political elite never likes an interloper. Much as they insist to the contrary, there isn’t enough space for everyone in politics. So, an outsider will be given a bloody nose unless he stands up to the beating. Trump’s first few weeks into the Republican Party nomination race were brutal, when he was torn apart by everyone from Jeb Bush to Bobby Jindal. But Trump weathered that and those early fighters just disappeared, unable to come to terms with the force of the counter attack. The rest, as they say, is history.As the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi, another kind of outside – the outsider to the political establishment in Delhi, faced a similar attack as Trump. It was as abrasive as it could get. He too stood his ground and triumphed. In Trump’s case as in Modi’s the underlying message from voters for making them win is: don’t take your place for granted, we could replace you with someone else who isn’t your kind.The upshot is the possibility of a new moral core in politics, one that will be predicated on performance that mirrors public sentiment. The only problems is when someone stands at the pulpit and claims that he does not pay tax because he knows the tax system better than anyone else, it signals and all-new politics. And in an interconnected world, it is the kind of politics that could gain ground across countries.