Ruminations: How JP can wake up Cong

The Congress party has clearly missed a trick with its protests against the government's demonetisation decision. For a party close to being in the political wilderness, this was a golden opportunity to fight its way back into reckoning. Instead, showing a painful lack of imagination, it has only receded from the public space, as has Rahul Gandhi from the ATM queues.



The table had been laid out but the Congress leadership failed to show up for dinner. The demo­netisation move has the makings of a long and arduous work in progress that few can see the end of. Not even the government it seems with its incremental and daily tweaking of cash withdrawal and deposit conditions since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of November 8. There is no denying that almost everybody is being pushed through the grind, all screaming and shouting and against their wishes. In the circumstances anger, internalised som­etimes but increasingly manifesting itself in violent protests — there has been an alarming increase in the number of such cases around payday — has become an aspect of daily life.



Scraping around for an idea on how to deal with this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has resorted to a convenient theme — patriotism. Soldiers are dying on the border, can't you stand in line? Or, shouldn't you do this for your country? A little more aggressively, do you want black money? Or derisively, if you could stand in line at the water tap, or for a ticket at a cricket match, then why not do be patient if you are doing something for the country.



The Congress needed to find a way to tap into this sense of hopelessness and show leadership. But, it resorted to what has become its own convenient theme of the past few years — listlessness.



For days it has led an opposition charge asking for the Prime Minister to be in the House to explain demonetisation. And when he has been there, they have tended to waste the opportunity. On Thursday, as Modi watched, and viewers waited for clarity over the impact of demonetisation on their lives in the coming days, with the answers provided in Parliament, they could only think of forcing an apology from him over remarks that according to the opposition lined them up with people who supported black money.



The Congress strategy reinforces the notion that running the country is like a private deal between the ruling party and the opposition. To note, lip service had been paid to the common man. But, a readymade situation to gain ground was frittered away. The result: people are still as foggy about demonetisation as they were on November 8 and the government has not been called to account.



But, it need not have been so. Its own history apart and the numerous protest movements in its life that it could draw inspiration from, the Congress could perhaps take a look at an important movement some 40 years ago that had contributed to the upstaging of an all-powerful Congress government.



Jayaprakash Narayan's student power-fuelled 'total revolution' that began in 1974 and eventually paved the way for the formation of the Janata Party and Indira Gandhi's defeat had in it the elements that the Congress party of today could imbibe. That is because the JP movement, as it was known, was a kind of political abracadabra that gave form to a virtually non-existent opposition. There were many opponents of Indira, but to have them arraigned in more or less a single file under an umbrella political entity was the great achievement of the JP.



There are some parallels between then and now. Like Modi, Indira had been an overarching leader, taller and more powerful than any in the land at the time. At the height of her powers, it was difficult to see anyone unseating her. Then, things happened quite out of the blue. The Allahabad high court judgment annulled her election and finally came the proclamation of Emergency. JP and his associates grabbed the opportunity. It was a rag-tag opposition by all accounts, but as experiments go -- 'Janata experiment' was the name given to the Janata Party's years in government – it provided some critical lessons and set the base for coalition governments in India.



Modi has seemed invincible since coming to power. And then, suddenly, quite out of the blue there is demonetisation, a move that has Modi riding a tiger. With anger over the cash crunch, important social functions like weddings being forcibly pared down because there is no cash in hand even though there is money in the bank, and a general disquiet over when it will end, the time is ripe to challenge Modi on the ground. But, this is precisely the area from which is it missing. In fact, it has not even been successful in bringing opposition unity on the issue — which it could have tried to do using, if not its political heft, its considerable political experience in backroom politics. Instead, what can be averred from its actions is a walkover.



It is not an exaggeration to say that there is unpr­ecedented uncertainty over demonetisation. With about 86 per cent of currency notes sucked out of the system at one go, it involves the entire country. Against the backdrop of the party’s falling political stock, it was a situation tailor-made for India’s oldest party to move into the game. But, like reluctant Rahul Gandhi himself, the party refused to step up to the plate. Evidently, there lies a deep chasm between what it can do and what it wants to do.



