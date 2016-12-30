Bold & foolish, You say?

Where there are five economists, there are six opinions, my professor used to say. As youngsters from a rather snooty college, bubbling with idealism to set things right, we thought him to be a cynical academic. Imperfect science, this economics, we thought. The real import of his words became clear post demonetisation.



There are as many theories and predictions as there are economists. They range from dark prophesies of doom to glorious days ahead. Well, for the economists and the analysts, the pitfalls of analysis and forecasting are, perhaps, part of the professional hazard and they rely on the short memory of the people who seldom look back.



These days however, even my subziwala and the office peon have a definite theory. The frenzy about the merits and demerits of demonetisation is comparable to the pre-match speculation of a cricket World Cup finals with India still in play. Narinder Damodar Modi and his secret team would not have imagined this unintended consequence. No living room is free from this discussion and by and large the binaries lead the discussion — either you are for demonetisation or not; either you are with Modi or you are a “Kongressi.”



Then you have the inevitable noble souls who will try sagaciously to iron out the wrinkles and say things like, “Well, demonetisation per se will work, but the implementation could have been better,” or “It could have been done better.”



Then there is the time game. For doomsayers, as an economy we are done in. For some, the pain is for couple of years while for the rest it is a matter of only few weeks and then we are back on the path to “achhe din”. Only, the din takes time to show up.



Speculations abound as to how much of the Rs 14.5 lakh crore (Rs 14,500,000,000,000, this is how this number which everyone throws at you looks like with its 11 zeroes after 145) has or will come back. Short deposits will lead to a windfall, allowing Modi government to accelerate big public investment in infrastructure, under take generous cash transfers and kickstart popular social welfare schemes. But if all the money comes or, thanks to counterfeited currency, more money is deposited, the government will be in a soup so thick that it will take many recessionary years for it to come out of. The otherwise clueless opposition is already chuckling at the thought. They could not ask for a better gift than seeing the otherwise strong and resolute PM look weak and erring. In short, they hope that the country’s economic doom may become their political gain.



Then there are the compulsive political animals in Delhi for whom matters of economics are besides the point. Demonetisation, they will tell you, has been done with an eye on UP elections. It was not a demonetisation of the country’s legal tender but demonetisation of “behanjis” and “Yadav pariwaars” illegal tender. All the talk of economic benefit, black money and cashless society is bakwaas for the consumption of educated guys like you. They will tell you with an assured air of having stepped out of the inner sanctum of Modi-Shah political war room.



We continue to be a nation of all knowing people, and, following the good ol’ Hindu brahmanical tradition, we are instant gyanis — the exalted ones. No analyst will say that the data is too insufficient and that it is too early in the day to say what final impact demonetisation will have on the economy. Sweeping prognosis is our second name.



At this stage, on the proximate consequences, it is safe to say that with demonetisation, there would continue to be a slow down in the economy. Many smaller businesses, where the profits came out of tax avoidance would be wiped out and these in our country are not insubstantial in numbers. Traders who were only in cash economy will be — and are being — severely hit. Many poor and illiterate people will find the new realities even more difficult to cope. With demonetisation, for the first time a structural shift in the way people conducted their financial affairs is being resolutely attempted.



Here we are talking of not a Venezuela of 30 million but India of 1,320 million people. When such large structures and the processes embedded for last seven decades are shaken, it is tectonic. It causes untold and unforeseen miseries and it also opens up similar opportunities. Such a massive exercise in a nuanced and layered economy where world’s most sophisticated manufacturing and service sector coexist with some of the most rudimentary economic activities, a few quarters of a financial year are but a blink of an eye.



Much now would depend on how post December 30, the government will incrementally reduce the day to day pain for the common man. Cashless economy is a desirable way forward, but to make it work, it will need spread of financial literacy and easy to adapt and use payment apps which are commensurate to the level of technical literacy in the country. It is undeniable that the degree of difficulty in generating, storing and working with black money has been increased manifold and the black money as a proportion of the GDP is for the first time likely to come down drastically. With GST, the process will strengthen and all this will increase the tax base of the government.



PM, the Gujarati pragmatic that he is, had realised that he had inherited a cash strapped government where most expenditure on defense, subsidies, essential imports and finance commission transfers were a given and could not be tinkered. The expectations that he carried when he had rode to power could not be fulfilled by instantly inflating the economy. Limited Governments coffers could simply not sustain it. It needed a carefully calibrated game plan. So he played big and bold leaving a worried nation to hope that his calibrations are spot on.



In the finality of things, the government hopes that after few quarters, queues, cash shortages and plummeting sales will all be fading memories. With increased tax base, falling interest rate regime and possible windfall to the government out of demonetisation, the vector of forces, Modi think tank feels, will be aligned to start the end game of inflating the economy to both actually and perceptionally create a return to well being and prosperity. Public spend, cash transfers and social welfare schemes targeting the voters at the bottom of the pyramid, it is hoped, will wash away the bitterness of these days right in time to plonk the Modi government back in power.



The anxious nation, meanwhile, has to wait.



