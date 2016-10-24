Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking to secure the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mukhkil (ADHM) is turning out to be something of a millstone around his neck. He alone can answer criticism on setting the wrong precedent regarding how far and on which issues those holding public office can intervene to settle controversial matters.In the public eye there can be no two opinions that in his efforts to act as peacemaker in the dispute over allowing Pakistani actors to feature in Bollywood films, he gave in to pressure from Raj Thackeray. The silver lining, if there is one, is that Johar will now be able to release his film. The dark message is that bullying pays. And the subtext is: the higher the stakes and the more powerful the dramatis personae, the more likely are they to have their way.However, the chief minister’s favour it can be said that he has not broken new ground in trying to find a meeting point for Thackeray and Johar. What he has done is pretty much the norm in public life. For reasons good and sometimes downright questionable, the establishment has in the past routinely given in to demands under duress either because it could not muster the courage to face the numbers involved, or was unable to deal with the power play involved. At times, which appears to apply to Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the ADHM controversy, it could additionally be a case of ‘Chanakyaniti’. In essence, using muscle power of any kind has become the norm, and governments buckle under for one reason or the other without a thought that its authority has been undermined. Some cases would help to elucidate the point.A relatively recent example is the way the UPA-II government hastened to get its act together on the Lokpal Bill in 2013. That was after Anna Hazare staged a sit-in in Delhi and thousands upon thousands showed up to support him. Many were enamoured of his purported Gandhian qualities and stories of his simplicity. In the end analysis, the government appeared unnerved by the numbers that continued to make way to Hazare’s protest site. It moved quickly on the Lokpal Bill, over which it had been dragging its feet.Soon after that very year, Baba Ramdev gained from this episode when he raised the issue of black money. Four UPA cabinet ministers went to receive him at Delhi airport, evidently to mollify him but more pertinently to see that he did not start a forest fire to challenge the UPA-II government the way Hazare did.There was another notable instance where ‘people power’ was able to sway the government and even the judicial system. Ten years ago, in 2006, when Manu Sharma was declared not guilty in the Jessica Lal murder case, people across the country and especially in Delhi, held candlelight vigils and protest rallies demanding justice for Jessica. The protests pointed to gaps in the criminal justice system. Ultimately, the case was reopened and took a turn, leading to convictions. The Nirbhaya case from December 2012, again resulted in massive public protests and forced the government to prescribe rules of safety for women. It led to a new legislation, a new anti-rape law called the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013 which provides for life term and death sentence for rape convicts. The legislation also provides for stringent punishment for any form of violence against women.These might be considered positive outcomes of people power, but some would still like to call this as acting under duress. The government of the time was unable to decide on what it thought was the right course of action because it was hustled into adopting a position virtually at gunpoint. In some cases, like in the case of the Lokpal Bill, brought in a hurry, it seems the legislation has scope for improvement.Sometimes, a particularly insidious form of ‘people power’ can get the government to cede ground. In 1990, for instance, when the V.P. Singh government for in power, officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation who went to arrest Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 Sikh riots case were beaten back and their vehicle smashed by the politician’s supporters. Kumar won the round as no immediate effort was made to arrest him.Returning to the ADHM affair, it is possible that Fadnavis has used the opportunity to rile a pesky Shiv Sena by keeping the MNS in good humour. What better way to boost a person’s reputation than to have the chief minister publicly broker a peace deal and give the impression that he has given in to all demands. Evidently populism has few limits in this game of one-upmanship. But such buckling under has a run-on potential for long-term damage, even against the backdrop of similar experiences in the past. There have been instances, where people’s opinions have been manipulated to achieve an end — incidents of intolerance, for instance. There is a price to pay for them.The Chinese leader Mao Zedong had said, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” In a democracy, this very power lies in people power. When faced with numbers, leaders have to decide between mobocracy and acting in the interests of an entire nation. In trying to make the choice, there can be no doubt that Fadnavis slipped up and set a dangerous precedent.