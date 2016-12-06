Cut & Thrust: At the cost of human life

Can we put a cost to human life? The incident in Bathinda the other day where a 20 something pregnant dancer was shot in a nano second after she repulsed the advances of an inebriated man in the audience. The video shows him grabbing a rifle and shooting the woman in the stomach. the guest and his cronies are still believed to be absconding. Worse still, not only was the woman’s life snuffed out, but the two month old foetus too was killed.



Cut to the fiadyeen attack on the 16 Corps HQ in Nagrota where several of our jawans and two Majors were killed in the first flush of the dawn attack which carried on for hours till the entire place was sanitised. India’s war on terror in Kashmir is costing the nation. The body bags are mounting as the frequency of suicide attacks is also being ramped up. Soldiers from distant parts of India who believe in the idea, ideal and idiom of this great nation are succumbing to fidayeen attacks with increasing regularity. Are we following SOPs (standard operating procedures)? Does the text book need to evolve to deal with the asymmetrical war unleashed on India? Of course it does, boiler plates have to shift, it is an evolutionary process, guerrilla wars need a different kind of approach and tactics. And sharper vigil for it is clear that the handlers of the fidayeen have rewritten the code of warfare. There is a quantum surge in threat analysis and for the pawns in this moral chess game, their lives unhindered by death cause incalculable damage. How does one deal with a man who is unafraid to die?



Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been targeting military installations where they have surreptitiously and unobtrusively managed to breach our defences at Grade A bases repeatedly pointing to a malaise and slackness on our part. The security apparatus has seen innumerable violations which is a telling reminder on wilful neglect on our part. I won’t go as far as dereliction of duty for those are strong words, but repeated contraventions point to a serious problem, one that requires a tactical response from our army commanders. Let us also consider fatigue as a factor — in a 24x7 heightened vigil environment, it cannot be ignored. In fact, since the much hyped surgical strike, no less that 25 jawans and officers of the para militia and Indian Army have died.



The death by a thousand cuts stratagem is working like a charm. Being dry gulched and caught napping is what hurts us the most, Sun Tzu’s axiom claims that all warfare is based on deception, but more than that the Chinese military strategist argued: If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.



Unfortunately, Pakistan’s military commanders are reading Sun Tzu while we are not. This leadership advice is so apt in the Indian context. Let me throw another curve ball at you: When strong, avoid them. If of high morale, depress them. If at ease, exhaust them. If united, separate them. Attack their weaknesses. Emerge to their surprise. Yes, this too is courtesy Sun Tzu.



Now, let us look at the price of liberty in this continuum. What is the price of liberty in India? For a rich man, it could be as much as Rs 200 crore as prognosticated by the Supreme Court in Subrata Roy’s case. For a poor man wrongly accused languishing in jail for years with no one to fight his case, the price of liberty is zero. And out of mind is out of sight in India. In the curious case of Sahara’s Roy, he has to cough up Rs 200 crore for every month that he stays out of Tihar, this is after spending two years incarcerated. In late November, reading the riot act to Roy, the apex court asked him to deposit Rs 600 crore more by February 6 next year in the SEBI-Sahara refund account to remain out of jail and if he fails to do, he would have to return to prison. A Bench comprising Chief Justice TS Thakur and justices Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri also said it may consider appointing a receiver of properties if the group finds itself unable to sell them to pay back dues to investors.



This case is unique in the annals of Indian legal system for this is not judicial or police custody, he was in the SC’s exclusive custody. But law works on the principle of precedence. My mind switched on rewind to mid November 2011, when in an extremely significant move, the Supreme Court agreed to examine whether bail can be denied on grounds of gravity of offence. The counsels complained that courts in recent times have been routinely rejecting bail in violation of the Fundamental Right of Life and Personal Liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The apex court decided to examine whether trial courts or high courts could deny bail in high profile cases simply on the ground of “gravity of offence,” contrary to the earlier maxim “bail is the rule, jail is an exception.” As we saw in the 2G spectrum case, all the accused were sent to jail. It shook the foundations of civil society in the country for these accused were in jail pending trial. The mood of indignation and anger that had enveloped the country at that particular juncture, owing to a catalogue of high profile corruption cases, ensured that the accused were packed off to jail cells. In CWG too Suresh Kalmadi and company were packed off to jail.



Around the same time as Roy, in a dramatic order, the same SC granted permanent bail nearly two-and-half years after the controversial arrest of tribal school teacher Soni Sori, accused of acting as a conduit between a steel giant and the Maoists. Sori, 36, was allowed to visit her home in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Her nephew, Lingaram Kodopi, a journalist and tribal activist, arrested on similar charges, was also granted permanent bail by the bench of Justices SS Nijjar and Justice Sikri.



Now let me contrast this with what can only be described as a denouement on our legal system. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police, directing them to submit, within a month, detailed reports regarding a man who was wrongly incarcerated for 14 years. This celebrated case dating back to March, 2014 earned the ire of one and all. The case relates to Mohammad Amir, who was arrested on charges of terrorism in 1998 and released in January 2012. He was acquitted in 18 of the 20 terror cases for lack of evidence as the prosecution failed to produce a single witness in any of the cases connecting him to the blasts. NHRC observed that according to media reports, Amir’s false implication in several cases amounts to a grave violation of his human rights. NHRC noted that Amir was first arrested days after he turned 18 on February 27, 1998. For 14 years, he was imprisoned. “While Amir remained confined to a solitary high-security cell in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, he did not know that his father had passed away in penury and his mother got paralysis, suffered a brain haemorrhage and lost speech amid a social boycott,” an NHRC official said.



A tragedy of monumental proportions. Which brings us back to the cost of a human life — a bullet for a dancer and those preventing an infil at the border, Rs 200 crore for Roy and 14 years for a terror suspect. What a travesty.



