Cut & Thrust: And The game continues

Man is a prisoner of his past, but so are institutions. In the ongoing feud between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, the playbook has gone out of kilter. Dominating the mindscape are the Tata Trusts which get their heft from controlling 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The Tata Trusts are of different vintage — JN Tata Endowment 1892, Sir Ratan Tata Trust 1919, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust 1932, JRD Tata Trust 1944, Navjibai Ratan Tata Trust/Jamsetji Tata Trust 1974 and Tata Education & Development Trust 2008. The most powerful of them are the ones that have substantive shareholding in Tata Sons — Sir Dorabji Tata Trust 27.97 per cent, Sir Ratan Tata Trust 23.55 per cent, R D Tata Trust 2.18 per cent, JRD Tata Trust 4 per cent and Tata Education Trust 3.73 per cent. Tata Trusts own two third of the Tata Sons shareholding, the wealth that accrues from this asset supports an assortment of causes, institutions and individuals in a wide variety of areas. They are public trusts governed by the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act and as such are not allowed to hold or invest in shares according to the 1973 amendment.



So, shareholding of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in Tata Sons, settled into charity by the founders of the group, is fully compliant under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. The shareholding in Tata Sons held by the trusts is permissible under the IT Act. There is no misuse of tax exemptions available to charitable trusts, by the Tata Trusts, since tax exemptions have been claimed as per the relevant prevailing provisions of the Income-Tax Act 1961 and various judicial precedents supporting the claim. Hence, the trusts have investments in the share capital of Tata Sons.



To protect this major asset, the trusts have representation on the board of Tata Sons through professionals of high repute. The trusts act in accordance with the company’s articles. And this is important for in March 2013, the Articles of Association of Tata Sons were amended to allow the removal of the chairman by the board. Which is exactly what transpired on October 24 when the dam burst. The trusts hold investments in permissible modes stipulated by the Income-Tax Act, namely, deposits with scheduled banks (like ICICI Bank, State Bank etc), government securities (8 per cent GOI bonds), deposits with companies giving long term benefits like housing finance major (HDFC). It also needs to be mentioned that public trusts are usually barred from holding shares of commercial business by the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act 1973 amendment. They are allowed to invest in banks and postal savings accounts and can otherwise lose tax exemptions.



Power flows from the barrel of the these trusts and Ratan Tata by virtue of being a Tata himself protects the interests of the trusts and the Tata family name through the 66 per cent shareholding in Tata Sons. As principal shareholder, in this case through these same trusts, which is the nature of the beast, he has the ability to fortify himself by building a moat around himself. This is precisely what he has done, shutting out his once “chosen and anointed,” but now interloper Cyrus Mistry and his former chief counsel Nusli Wadia who has defected to the other side in this war. Mistry by virtue of his 18.4 per cent finds himself marginalised simply because the hammer of Thor (Ratan Tata) controls 66 per cent in Tata Sons. For a $100 billion plus transnational conglomerate — Tatas — are mono typical and unique for the enterprise is controlled by public trusts.



This is a special and notable business model. A singular distinction has to be made from companies that are run by private trusts. Trust companies run by banks or other corporate entities have long helped rich families in the west preserve their assets for the long term. A couple of years ago, Wall Street Journal reported that, “Most states (in the US) that allow private family trust companies have minimum capital requirements of $500,000. But when a trust serves only the family and its related interests, and is regulated by a state, it doesn’t have to register as an adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This year, Florida became the latest state to allow private family trusts. Others include Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.”



At the very kernel of the battle between Tata representing Tata Sons, a clutch of public charitable trusts engaged in philanthropic work and Mistry is that Mistry’s style of management was not delivering adequate returns or dividends to the holding company. If 50 per cent of all group revenues and 90 per cent of all profits were coming from two entities primarily — TCS and Jaguar Land Rover — then it was well within their right to invoke his removal. Blindsiding Mistry was the induction of two new directors on the board of Tata Sons — prominent industrialists Ajay Piramal and Venu Srinivasan — as recently as late August. Tata as chairman of Tata Trusts is protecting not just his investments, but ensuring that his companies are run efficiently. His contention is that Mistry has failed the mandate given to him, Mistry challenges this vehemently. To understand the ferocity of Tata’s anger and subsequent assault on Mistry, one had to first understand the animal called Tata Trusts, for it is a very different business model as explained above. Tata has fenced himself from the beginning. And while he handed over control at the time of attaining the age of 75 in December 2012, his eagle eye has been watching over his successor. The fall out has obviously been bitter and both have now taken uncompromising positions. Mistry essaying the role of a whistle blower, an insider, now evicted but deadly on the outside.



Each outburst from him taking toll, each broadside damaging and eroding equity, each fulmination debilitating as a body blow. As I write this treatise, the latest missile makes for incredulous hearing and reading, but is extremely caustic and scathing indictment of the Tata way of business. Mistry now claiming that Tata had pitched for selling TCS to IBM, “a near death experience” for the group’s crown jewel. Mistry’s latest missive says, “Midway during the TCS journey to date, FC Kohli was suffering from a cardiac condition. Tata was then heading Tata Industries’ joint venture with IBM and approached JRD Tata with a proposal from IBM to buyout TCS. JRD Tata refused to discuss the deal because FC Kohli was still recovering in the hospital from his setback. On his return, Kohli assured JRD that TCS had a bright future and the group should not sell the company. JRD Tata turned down the offer, demonstrating true vision. But, it was also a near-death experience for TCS at the hands of Tata.” This vilification and character assassination from both sides is only diluting shareholder value. It once again makes you wonder at the level of opacity practiced by the Tatas, insular and secretive on the inside. Every internecine snipe will cost the group, its value systems abrading, its credibility rocked and with the water receding, replete with new ship wreckage. This has to be cauterised and a tourniquet compressing blood flow used post haste. The reputational damage is immense.



Unlike Tata’s tenure as chairman, which also saw him heading Tata Trusts, thus ensuring consonance and covergence of ideas, Mistry found Tata ruling the trusts. It also needs to be stated that when Mistry took over, a pact was signed between Tata Sons, the holding company and Tata Trusts clarifying the exact relationship, something that Mistry denies now. The interplay between the trusts and Tata Sons has seen a casualty of war. His name is Cyrus Mistry. Tata has the trust of the trusts and he is the Jedi seeking revenge. His lightsaber wreaking havoc.



