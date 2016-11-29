Cut & Thrust: 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. And since both of us are die hard Kashmiris, we got talking about a whole host of things, including terror and Kashmir. As luck would have it, the subject veered to The Siege, arguably the most seminal writing on 26/11. The book written by The Guardian’s Cathy Scott-Clerk and Adrian Levy is a thrill a minute explosion of all one wanted to know about the terror attacks across Mumbai which showed India up as an effete nation. Dwight Garner of the New York Times in his review succinctly said: “They are not the most gifted writers you will ever come across. I spent the first 50 pages of The Siege tallying clichés, dangling modifiers and awkward phrases. These very quickly stopped — or stopped mattering, I’m not sure which. The story they present steamrolls finicky objections. It’s a tragedy and a thriller with concussive human and political resonance. I read it in what felt like three blinks.”



Precisely, as it leaves a bitter after taste in one’s quickly drying mouth for it makes you wonder why our response systems were so inept and maladroit, why Mumbai police commissioner Hasan Gafoor stood down his troops and why India and Mumbai were so ill prepared for an attack so brazen and calculative. Written in a frenetic reportage style, the narrative based on fact and their description of a ‘spinning zoetrope of dreadful scenes’ makes it unputdownable.



There are so many unanswered questions about 26/11 which Levy and Scott-Clerk leave your memory recesses unsatiated with. Agreed, it is a natural process that the new always overthrows the old, but the scars of 26/11 will never heal despite praying for it which is a habit born out of a long contemplation of eternity. Venegeance may well be a lazy form of grief, but India and Indians have been thirsting for it for the last eight years. In many ways, it is kepela — as India and Pakistan stand on opposite sides of the river, the former in permanent denial while India is in a state of rage, but mute, as Pakistan refuses to accept reality. Pakistan can’t for it foments terror, its actions born out of the vivisection of Pakistan in 1971, predicated by its obsession to do something similar on Kashmir.



In all this din over demonetisation, India even forgot 26/11, a subtext of revenge and honour lost in the clutter while Pakistan wrecks are exposed almost daily after the tide has gone out. Its moral psychology hollow and feeble. Consciousness is nothing more than processing of information and after Paris, the western world has woken up to the fact that Pakistan is a labyrinth of terror.



However, a question that lingers over this attack, and over this book, is why it took so long for the authorities to respond to the events at the hotel and elsewhere. Some police officers simply ran away. Three top officers were killed needlessly. Dithering and political infighting led to obscene and baffling delays. For the first 28 hours of the siege, the Taj gunmen were almost completely unhindered. It took 58 hours to kill them. Only four gunmen were in the hotel. Only 10 terrorists took part in the attacks. “The sobering reality was that one man less than a cricket team,” the authors write, “had got an entire nation on the run.” Those horrifying few days haunt the nation’s brutalised psyche even eight years after the event. Garner’s NYT review ends by putting the entire event under a microscope — “The observation that hangs over this book, though it does not appear in it, is one made by one of the attack’s ringleaders back in Pakistan. By telephone he told two of the young terrorists, who were killing people in a Jewish center (Chabad House), to speak a warning: ‘This is just a trailer. The real film is yet to come’.”



Again and again, India has been brought to its knees by the asymmetrical warfare designed to hurt us.



Anyway, back to The Siege and Anupam Kher who revealed that he has started shooting for the eponymous film based on the book titled Hotel Mumbai where he plays chef Hemant Oberoi. He has been quietly shooting at Adelaide Studios in Australia for the 2017 release, which also happens to be his 501st film as an actor. Kher’s co-star in the film is none other than the renowned international star Jason Isaac. Anupam said that Taj Mahal hotel has been recreated at Adelaide Studios. Oberoi is a centrifugal force in The Siege, for he helps in saving lives during the carnage that unfolded in the nerve wrecking 68 hours at the hotel during the attacks. Hotel Mumbai is a co-production with Hollywood producers Basil Iwanyk, Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabraway and Jomon Thomas.



Jason Issacs probably best-known as Lucius Malfor in the Harry Potter franchise, has signed on. In one of the splashiest deals of the Cannes market earlier this year, the Weinstein acquired North American and UK rights to the film; Dev Patel and Armire (Social Network and Man from UNCLE) are already on-board to star in the film, along with Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland). The script is co-written by Hopscotch’s John Collee (Happy Feet, Master and Commander) and South Australian Anthony Maras, who will also direct.



It is important that a motion picture with an international star cast is being made in Oz, as a follow up to the Emmy award nominated documentary Surviving Mumbai, which was more an anecdotal journey. Surviving Mumbai brought together candid and very personal accounts from the ordinary and extraordinary people who were caught up in the siege. Readings from the actual transcript of phone calls between the gunmen and their commanders, intercepted by Indian intelligence and CCTV footage from the hotels give a chilling real-life edge to their stories.The film also explored the dramatic role that modern communications played: mobile phones, the internet and 24-hour television news gave vital information not just to those in hiding — but to the killers’ commanders in Pakistan.



The emotionally distressing documentary directed by Victoria Midwinter Pitt recreated all the horrors of that time. Told entirely from the perspective of the survivors, it is a revealing story of courage and desperate action. Recounted in their own words, through voicemail messages, texts and improvised user-group postings made during the attacks, it’s also the story of how today’s consumer technology became a crucial survival tool in a deadly game of hunter and quarry with the attackers. The film contains remarkable and searingly honest interviews with people held hostage by the Mumbai gun-men, including those who witnessed them shooting other hostages, and exclusive CCTV and audio-intercepts revealing how terror masterminds in Pakistan orchestrated their every action.



Why were so many lives lost? What were Indian administrators and counter terror specialists thinking and doing, why was our reaction time so poor? Hopefully cinematic rendition of those dark days will provide some answers to these withering questions. Above everything else, why did the buddy pair fidayeen have a free run of Mumbai for those climactic hours? Why did a paralysis grip our beings?



The Siege and Surviving Mumbai depict how a kinetic city fighting adversity managed to come to terms with the cataclysmic events of 26/11, they also tell us how Mumbai and India failed to protect itself under the endless fusillade of terror. India’s darkest hour, a brutal catechism which saw us fail. The unceasing waves saw many brave hearts martyred. Karkare, Kamte, Salaskar, Omble among many others. Respect!



