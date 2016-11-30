The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, firmly standing apart from the opposition ranks despite his stated anti-Modi position could well turn out to be the master stroke that will leave his contemporaries in regional politics far behind. His could be a case study for regional satraps on how to find their bearings in a non-conducive environment.



Indeed, Nitish is turning out to be the closest one can come to being a teflon quoted politician in an argumentative society like India, and making good political ground in the bargain. His remarkable ability to turn with the tide, his nearly unerring ability to choose the moment when he should do so, yet retaining a hold over that rare quality in politicians —credibility — has got him to keep his head above the water and ahead of the pack.



Two contemporaries with whom he started out in student politics during the JP movement, Sushil Modi, his former deputy when he headed an NDA government in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal strongman Laloo Prasad Yadav, have been left behind in the credibility stakes. Even though not a mass leader like Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, he has a higher recall at the national level than Banerjee’s noisy politics will ever get her.



The ostensible reason for Nitish’s support to the Centre’s demonetisation move could be to keep Laloo Prasad Yadav guessing and give himself some breathing space in domestic politics. Quietly, and away from national scrutiny, the RJD leader has been taking advantage of the fact that he has more MLAs in the Bihar assembly than Nitish’s Janata Dal (United). He has more ministers in the Bihar cabinet than the JD(U).



He has not balked at the thought of bringing in his favo-ured officials in the state government. Then, the barely camouflaged arm twisting episode involving RJD’s Shahabuddin and the latter’s bail application surely provided an indication of which way the RJD-JD(U) ties could go when Lok Sabha elections are held in 2019 and state elections the year after. In that sense, Nitish has bought political insurance to stay on in power. For the record: the NDA has 58 MLAs in the assembly and Nitish 71.



The masterclass for other politicians lies elsewhere. Regional satraps from a bygone era have fanciful notions of their invincibility and some even entertain wild dreams of becoming prime minister, a few overtly like Mulayam Singh Yadav and others in a manner less so like Banerjee, Mayawati and Jayalalithaa, and at one time even Shivraj Singh Chouhan. By contrast, Nitish, knows when to let some dreams die. He can see what other politicians in his position might not have: that the chances of his becoming prime minister, with the backing of 20-odd MPs as he does now, lies in the realm of the decidedly impossible, mainly because the two big parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party have their own prime ministerial candidates.



The next best thing for him is to ensure political longevity and he has moved quickly on that agenda. Nitish has friends in the BJP, and finance minister Arun Jaitley is said to be one of them. Home minister Rajnath Singh is said to be another leader at the national level that he is said to be comfortable with. He was prescient enough to have met Modi soon after being elected chief minister a year ago.



It was a way to move on from the bitterness of the fractious election that preceded it, with both sides not willing to give an inch. One might say that that first meeting after the election was markedly warmer than the one between Donald Trump and president Barack Obama after Trump’s election victory earlier this month. That proximity between the two parties has been maintained and it has been a two-way street. The Bihar chief minister is believed to be on a panel that will determine the course for a so-called cashless society.



But make no mistake. The politics that Nitish practices is also about legacy politics. And of course survival. His liquor ban is, in his view, about leaving a legacy. Carefully crafting the image of vikas purush or messiah for development by electrifying villages and building roads in desperately backward Bihar is about legacy politics. At the time that he did, opposing Modi and breaking away from NDA over Modi’s nomination as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, was what was required, and it did not harm him politically. It was a risk he took, but with some deft manoeuvring it paid off. He changed course on demonetisation, supporting Modi this time, because he, perhaps, saw that there had been an acceptance of the prime minister’s appeal that it was all hands on deck in the fight against black money.



The Nitish masterclass for contemporary politicians is back to the basics politics: that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, that risk is essential as is a process of constant forging ahead, like a young river crashing its way down and making its way through.



