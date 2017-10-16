When Harvey Weinstein wanted to meet Ash alone
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 16 October 2017

It seems, once it starts, there’s no stopping the downpour. The latest Harvey Weinstein story involves India’s gift to the world, the one and only Aishwariya Rai. According to talent manager Simone Sheffield of Canyon Entertainment, who was representing Rai when, in 2003 or 2004, she and the actress were joined by Weinstein at a meeting. During the meeting in a hotel room, Sheffield says she felt strongly that should stay with Rai — who at the time was ‘new’ to America. Later, as they left, Sheffield claims Weinstein approached her as Rai walked several steps ahead and asked what he would have to do to get time alone with her.  Days later, she said she sent Weinstein a pig trough filled with Diet Coke. It was intended to be delivered as an insult to his considerable weight, she said.  She claims she received a thank you from The Weinstein Company, who “missed the irony”.

