Tiger Zinda Hai success is overwhelming
By  
PTI
  , Friday, 29 December 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Katrina Kaif is on cloud nine over the record-breaking run of her latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, calling it an “overwhelming and extremely satisfying” feeling. The 34-year-old actor, who reprised her role as super-spy Zoya opposite Salman Khan’s Tiger in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, said she is glad the audiences loved the film. “It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation. As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying,” Katrina said in a statement.

The sequel to the 2012 movie has raced past 173-crore in barely five days. It recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning 45.53 crore nett on day three. Tiger Zinda Hai also went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend, followed by the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend. 

