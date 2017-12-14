Tiger Zinda Hai fails to get clearance from Pakistan censor board

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai will not release in Pakistan after it failed to obtain a clearance from the country’s Central Board of Film Censors. Geo Films, which has the distribution rights for the film in Pakistan, had started publishing the release of the film with the note ‘subject to censor clearance’ but its release on December 22 is unlikely now. The first part, Ek Tha Tiger, also did not make the cut in Pakistan. Sources said the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage has refused to grant a No-Objection Certificate for the film upon CBFC’s recommendation. Pakistan-related scenes are reportedly the basis for the film's non-clearance. In the spy thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Khan plays the role of a Raw agent who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) and together they team up to fight against terrorists.