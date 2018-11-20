There's still time: Alia on getting married
By  
PTI
  , Tuesday, 20 November 2018

Alia Bhatt might be in news for her professional success and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor but the actor says people will have to "keep waiting" as there is still time before she ties the knot.

Recently, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in a private ceremony in Italy. Reports suggest Priyanka Chopra is set to tie the knot with her fiance Nick Jonas in Jodhpur on December 1.

When asked about Priyanka's wedding, Alia told reporters, "I am very happy and excited. I am very excited to see PC in her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have a lot of love and warmth for her.

"I wish she has a beautiful wedding and I am sure she will make for a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life." 

The Raazi actor was asked about her marriage plans, to which she replied, "Keep waiting. There's time for that."  Alia was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award, on Sunday night.

More From None of My Business
Newlyweds Deepika-Ranveer arrive in India

Flashing smiles at the bevy of paparazzi and fans waiting for them at the airport, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned home Sunday morning in India after their wedding in Italy.

Inside details of DeepVeer's wedding Day 2

The second day of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding celebrations began on a high note. The beautiful bride was the first to arrive around 9.30 am (local time).

DeepVeer wedding: A Private nuptial

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the latest A-list Bollywood stars to tie the knot, are making the ordeals of the Indian press anything but easy by keeping things private.

Stan Lee, Force Behind Marvel Stable of Superheroes, Dies at 95

Stan Lee, who brought a modern sensibility to comic books and provided lucrative fodder for Hollywood as co-creator of such sympathetically imperfect superheroes as Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk,