SRK soon to start filming for Rakesh Sharma biopic
By  
PTI
  , Monday, 29 October 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will start working on astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic early next year, producer Ronnie Screwvala said. With script written by Anjum Rajabali, the film will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Screwvala under their banners Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Films, respectively.

There were reports that Bhumi Pednekar has been signed opposite Shah Rukh in the film, reportedly titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha but Ronnie said an official announcement will be made soon.

“We are doing that film with Shah Rukh Khan. We should begin it by February or March next year, but we haven’t announced the female lead yet,” Ronnie said.

The producer, who has also backed Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath, said going forward he wants to be more involved in each and every project he is a part of.

“This time around there is no compulsion. I can do three movies a year, or six. Telling the stories I want to tell is most important. That’s what I’m going to focus on, bring deeply involved with everything, from cast and script. That’s the plan,” he said.

Ronnie was speaking on the sidelines of the 20th edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where his Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota had its India premiere.

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian in space.

The producer said when he was approached by director Vasan Bala, he understood the filmmaker’s vision.

More From None of My Business
Justin Timberlake reschedules NYC concert due to ‘severely bruised' vocal cords

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake has postponed his performance at New York City due to "severely bruised" vocal cords.

Unfortunate my colleagues are fighting: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Some of Bollywood's popular names, such as Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, are facing fire in the #MeToo movement and Jackie Shroff says it is unfortunate that his colleagues have been named.

Would love to see our industry become cleaner, respectful of women: Rahman on #MeToo

Music maestro AR Rahman believes India's #MeToo movement has the power to make the entertainment industry cleaner and respectful of women.

LS polls: Dhoni, Gambhir likely to contest on BJP ticket

Ruling party BJP is in talks with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir to rope them in as their star campaigners for the 2019 elections.