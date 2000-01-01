Sonali Bendre returns to work after cancer treatment

Sonali Bendre Behl has resumed work after undergoing treatment for a high grade cancer for about five months in New York.

Last July, Sonali had revealed that she had been diagnosed with a "high grade cancer". The actor returned home in December 2018.

"Being back on a set after a major sabbatical one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels is a surreal feeling.

"After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning, and I'm so grateful to be back in action," Sonali posted on Instagram Saturday.

The actor uploaded her picture and a video, where she can be seen entering a vanity van, smiling and waving to the camera.

"I don't think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work... To face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required.

"Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine," she added. - PTI