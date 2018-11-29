Sara Ali Khan is going to make a big impact

Soha Ali Khan says she is excited for her niece Sara Ali Khan's acting debut in Bollywood and is hopeful that she will make a big impact with her work. Sara, daughter of Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sigh, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath", opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film releases on December 7. Sara's also has "Simmba" with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and the Rohit Shetty-directed film is set to hit cinema houses on December 28. When asked about Sara's two big back-to-back films, Soha said, "She is very talented. I liked the promo of 'Kedarnath' and I liked her work in it. I saw the episode of Koffee with Karan' and that also I enjoyed watching."