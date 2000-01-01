Reese Witherspoon to produce new podcast ‘How It Is’

After conquering television with “Big Little Lies,” Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is now producing an original podcast, “How It Is,” which focuses on first-person stories from women about their lived experiences. Actor, author and activist Diane Guerrero is hosting the first season of “How It Is.” The season one consists of five 30-minute episodes, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“‘How It Is’ will feature powerful, personal stories told by a diverse group of high-profile women. The episodes will present women celebrities, activists and ordinary people with extraordinary insight as experts on their own lives, claiming their power by telling their stories,” Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, said in a statement.

The first season features stories from Tarana Burke, Krista Tippett, Gabrielle Union, Glennon Doyle, Ellen Pao, Lena Waithe, and more. Some of the to be discussed include anger, power, and freedom. “How It Is” debuts April 25.

—PTI/Los Angeles