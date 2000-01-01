Ranveer raps his way to the runway @ LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Ranveer Singh turned the ramp into a 'desi' underground hip hop jam session as walked the runway with "Gully Boy" team and city-based rappers on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The 33-year-old actor wore a monochrome athleisure attire from the new collection of fashion brand Love Gen, the label started by Bhavana Pandey, Dolly Sidhwani and Nandita Mahtani.

Ranveer, along with rapper Naezy and co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, performed on the songs "Apna time aayega" and "Asli hip hop" from Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial.

"It was a very unique show. Our film is all about music and music was at the heart of our show. There were great performances, live music and the entire gang has authentic rappers. They contributed to every bit of the film," Ranveer said.

The actor said he loved the limited edition 'GullyGen' collection, which includes jackets, hoodies, track pants and T-shirts.

"I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise, turned right," he added. - PTI

