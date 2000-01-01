This one takes the cake

A 36-year-old slice cut from the multi-tiered wedding cake served at the royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981 is up for auction in the US. The piece of fruitcake, housed in a special box marked on the cover, “CD, Buckingham Palace, 29th July 1981,” is expected to fetch $800. It includes the original presentation card, “With best wishes from, Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince & Princess of Wales.” Accompanied by the original mailing package, with label issued to “Mrs J L Faulkner.” The cake was created and baked by David Avery, the head baker at the Royal Naval cooking school for the wedding that took place on  July 29, 1981, according to the RR auctions. The item is part of a collection of numerous royal photographs, letters and other memorabilia that is currently up for sale at the US-based auction house. Among them is Princess Diana’s jewelled evening bag that is expected to sell for $12,000. Bidding for the items will close on December 6.           

HADID or not, the show did go on...

Victoria’s Secret’s glitzy annual fashion show hit the stage in China for the first time on Monday, though without several of its “Angels” and star names who had been expected to attend, including

Katrina Kaif to be a special guest at IFFI

Katrina Kaif will be special guest at the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India. This will be the 34-year-old actor’s maiden visit to the festival.

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

Charles Manson, the wild-eyed cult leader who orchestrated a string of gruesome killings in Southern California by his “family” of young followers, shattering the peace-and-love ethos of the late 1

Photo released to mark 70th wedding anniversary of Britain’s queen

Buckingham Palace issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip on Saturday to mark their upcoming 70th wedding anniversary.