The one Take actor

With every film and character that she plays on-screen, it’s her obsession to get it perfect at a go and that makes Sridevi believe that she is a one-take actor. “I don’t remember doing more than one take for a film. I think the first take is best as you are spontaneous and after that it becomes a mechanical thing. I don’t believe in second take at all,” Sridevi says in an interview with PTI. For the Chaalbaaz actor it is the quality of a role that is of utmost importance to her. “I feel lucky and I have to thank my writers, directors and producers for giving me great part’s to play on screen. There is good quality (work around). I don’t want to do films just because I have to do it. I am already busy at home, I enjoy being at home. I have two daughters. If there is something out of the box and good then only I do it,” Sridevi says. The noted actor seems to be critical of her as she says she is never happy with her own work. But with her latest Mom she knew things were going right. “The reaction was positive during the trial of the film. We knew we did not go wrong anywhere technically and story wise. I am happy seeing the audience reaction to the film and the character. When I look back I think I could have done this scene or that better. I am not satisfied with my work at all. I think I could have done better. I am never satisfied,” she added. Mom is a revenge drama portraying a mother’s valour and the length she is willing to get justice for her child. The Sadma actor says, both as an artiste and as a mother in real life, she personally felt the rage and agony that her character Devki underwent in the film. “The character hit me strongly. It was all about emotions and feeling them. I withdrew myself as an actor from everything on the sets. I did not plan to be aloof or not talk to anybody, it (story) did not allow me to do it. When I am doing a role like this it was impossible for me to be in a normal space. I hope this incident never happens with anybody. My doctor told me I was a different person during and after the shooting the film.” The film will premiere on November 18 on Pictures channel.