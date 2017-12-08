Meet the sexiest asian

Priyanka Chopra has been voted the “Sexiest Asian Woman” in the world in an annual UK poll released on Thursday. The 35-year-old Quantico actor topped the 2017 edition of the popular ‘50 Sexiest Asian Women’ poll by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye for a record-breaking fifth time.

She reclaimed the top slot from Deepika Padukone, who had been voted the sexiest Asian in 2016. Padukone is ranked third this year. “I cannot actually take credit for this at all. Full credit should be given to my genetics and your optics,” Chopra said, thanking everyone who voted in the online poll for her.

“I feel grateful and am humbled. Consistency is key,” she said.

The publication notes that her ranking rounds off another dream year for the actress, which saw her make incredible strides internationally with the release of her debut Hollywood feature Baywatch, win another People’s Choice Award for her acclaimed television show Quantico and sign further high-profile films in the west.

The A-list star also continued to make giant strides as a producer and as one of the hottest Indian stars on social media, crossing 20 million followers on Instagram.

Eastern Eye entertainment editor and founder of the “50 Sexiest Asian Women” list Asjad Nazir described Chopra as the perfect mix of “beauty, brains, bravery and a kind heart.”

“Priyanka Chopra has become an incredible international ambassador for India and is smashing through glass ceilings all over the world. Apart from being courageous enough to fly into the unknown professionally, she has also done a lot of work for social causes, become a strong symbol for girl power and is making a young generation have big dreams,” Nazir said.

India’s small screen star Nia Sharma came in second, holding on to her position as the sexiest television star in the 2017 list.

Up one place from last year, the talented actress said she can now dare to dream of reaching Chopra’s heights. “But seeing my name next to her in the list is no less a dream and struck me with a frenzied happiness... I owe my fans this joy and want to share it with them despite not being able to digest the development,” Sharma said.

With Padukone at third, Alia Bhatt (4) and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan (5) complete the top five. The rest of the top 10 includes actresses Drashti Dhami (6), Katrina Kaif (7), Shraddha Kapoor (8), Gauahar Khan (9) and Rubina Dilaik (10).

The highest placed newcomer and youngest in the list is 19-year-old television actress Shivangi Joshi (16), who has made an incredible impact on hit TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The oldest in the list is 54-year-old Sridevi (49), who is one of two editor’s choices in the 2017 list. The other editor’s choice is Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan (37), for her strides in a male-dominated music industry in Pakistan and making a massive impact along with opening a debate about important social causes.

The complete ‘50 Sexiest Asian Women’ list for 2017 is published in Eastern Eye newspaper on Friday, followed up by the men’s list on December 15.