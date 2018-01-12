Marvel hires Jac Schaeffer to pen potential Black Widow film
By  
PTI
  , Friday, 12 January 2018
City: 
Los Angeles

Beloved superhero character Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff might be getting her own solo film at Marvel.The studio has hired Jac Schaeffer to possibly pen the script for a standalone Black Widow film, reported Variety. The character is played by actor Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the sources said that the hiring of a writer does not mean that the project has been give a go-ahead at the studio.    Black Widow first debuted in MCU in Iron Man 2 and since then has appeared in two Avengers films as well as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Johansson will reprise her character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.Schaeffer has written the 2014 Blacklist pick The Shower, a sci-fi action comedy with Anne Hathaway attached to star and produce. She also wrote Nasty Women, a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring set to star Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. While DC found success with its first female-fronted stand alone movie in Wonder Woman, Marvel is yet to open its account with Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel. If Black Widow comes to be a reality, it will be Marvel’s second superhero drama, to be led by a woman.

