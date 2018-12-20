Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma promote Zero @Indian Idol

With just days to go before the release of their film Zero - the main cast of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were spotted at a studio shooting for a special episode of Indian Idol. All three stars seemed to be having a lot of fun while shooting for the reality show and the host, Manish Paul, seemed to be keeping them in splits.

SRK and his leading ladies Katrina and Anushka have been doing interviews and making appearances on TV shows to promote their upcoming film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is scheduled to release on 21 December.