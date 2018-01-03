Gillian Anderson is quitting The X-Files
  Wednesday, 3 January 2018
London

Actor Gillian Anderson has confirmed that she would exit The X-Files after season 11. The actor, who plays agent Dana Scully in the show, made the announcement in an interview with TV Insider.

“I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s (shocked) reaction to my announcement... because my understanding was that this was a single season,” Anderson said. Back in October, the 49-year-old actor suggested that the season would be her last, though a statement from FOX at the time seemed to shoot down any official departure, stating Anderson “has not commented on returning as it’s premature in that she is currently filming the new event series.” Debuting in 1993 on FOX, the long-running sci-fi series is set to return for season 11 on tomorrow on FOX.

