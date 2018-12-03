DeepVeer’s starry Bollywood bash

Bollywood’s who’s who —including the Bachchans — the Ambani family and icons of India’s cricket pantheon turned up for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s star-studded wedding reception here at a five star hotel, their third after the wedding in Italy on November 14 and 15.

The celebrations at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in suburban Mumbai carried well into the night. The reception was for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood.

Deepika looked gorgeous in Zuhair Murad’s blood-red, thigh-high slit, embellished gown with a long train. Ranveer looked dapper in a black tuxedo, styled by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The couple walked hand in hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

Those in attendance included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with Saif, Sara, Soha and Kunal Khemmu. Varun Dhawan came with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Sanjay Dutt with wife Manyata, and Boney Kapoor with daughters Anshula, Khushi and Jahnvi.

Tiger Shroff attended the reception with Disha Patani. Other couples who were part of the celebrations included Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani, Madhuri Dixit Nene-Sriram Nene, and Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi.

Arbaaz Khan came with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, while Shabana Azmi graced the reception with husband Javed Akhtar.

Karan Johar posed with Ananya Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha posed with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan.

The list of attendees included Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rohit Shetty, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukherji and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Abbas Mustan, and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra also came to wish the newly wed couple.

The couple had thrown a reception in Bangalore on November 21 and another in Mumbai on November 28 for family and friends.