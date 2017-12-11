Became an actor to pay my mother’s bills

Angelina Jolie has revealed she turned to acting simply to help her late mother Marcheline Bertrand pay her bills. The Academy Award-winning star said she fell into acting and that despite the success she has enjoyed during her career, she has never truly felt at home in front of the camera.

“There’s a lot that's not in my nature to be an actor. I’m very happy that I was able to be one — I’m very lucky and very fortunate — but I realised how much it was for my mother when she passed away, because I felt very differently about it as soon as she was gone. I think, when I started acting, it was a good means to an end. It was a job, and I wanted to help my mom with bills. It was a creative job, something where you get to explore different times in history, different people, different sides of yourself, learn different skills, so it’s a wonderful job to have as you grow and as you learn as a person. But you also are not those people,” Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter. The 42-year-old actor said she has struggled to cope with the pressures of fame during her time in Hollywood. The actor-turned-director said that when she first emerged on the scene, she was too inexperienced in life to deal with the scrutiny she faced. “You’re young and you don’t know exactly who you are, yet you also get a microphone in front of your face, and you’re 17, 18, and people are asking you your opinions, and you haven’t formed them yet,” she said.