Bachchan @ 75

Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 Wednesday, celebrating with his family in Maldives, while his colleagues and fans flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages.

From prime minister Narendra Modi to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and old friends like Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor, everyone greeted Bachchan on his birthday. “The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me... a thank you shall never be enough," Bachchan tweeted.

The PM took to Twitter to wish Bachchan a long and healthy life. “Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life,” the PM tweeted.

Bachchan at 75 is a milestone not just for the star, whose acting career continues to flourish 48 years after his first film, but also for the industry.

Actor-MP Shatrughan Sinha told PTI that he is proud of Bachchan’s achievements as a friend and a contemporary. “Whether you call us contemporaries or old friends, we have struggled together. I feel very proud of his achievements and success. He is very inspiring and a great role model for everyone. He is the most deserving actor and star after Rajesh Khanna. He deserves to be at the top. He has gone through a lean phase both health-wise and financially but he has always bounced back. He has sailed through difficulties and has got over it. He has the X-factor called luck,” he said.

Sinha, who worked with Bachchan in films such as Bombay to Goa, Dostana, Kaala Patthar and Shaan, believes the actor would make an “apt candidate” for the president of India.

Friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor, who will share screen space with Bachchan after 25 years in 102 Not Out, wished the actor on Twitter. “Happy birthday dear Amitji. God bless,” Kapoor tweeted with the poster of their film.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is working with Bachchan for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan, said it was a joy to collaborate with the veteran actor.

“It was an amazing experience watching Bachchan sir in cinema halls. His aura and powerhouse performances were magical. He had a complete hold on us as an entertainer. The sway that Bachchan had, I don’t think it can be recreated. He had seven films running simultaneously in theatres. He used to clash with himself. That was a different era. The stardom which Mr Bachchan has seen, none of us will ever see.”

Umesh Shukla, director of 102 Not Out, said Bachchan immediately agreed to do the movie when he approached him. “He is so passionate about his work even today. He is the one actor who believes in doing homework... even after the shoot he thinks about scenes and sequences. This is commendable. He is a thorough professional, always on time,” Shukla told PTI.

Bejoy Nambiar said working with Bachchan in Wazir was a humbling experience and he would love to collaborate with him again. “In my limited career, I got to work with him. I feel humbled and fortunate,” Nambiar told PTI.

Many other celebrities took to Twitter to wish Bachchan. “I wish Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday... He has brought joy in the world through his personality and acting,” melody queen Lata Mangeshkar tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to the Legend of Indian Cinema , many many good wishes to you @SrBachchan Sir Happy75thBirthdayABSir,” South superstar Mohanlal tweeted. Actor Ranveer Singh wished fans a “Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day” on Twitter. “Happy birthday Amit uncle. Hoping this is the year you release the amazing music you played us on (this day),” Farhan Akhtar posted with a photo of him with Bachchan in a recording studio.