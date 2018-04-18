And all that Jazz
  Wednesday, 18 April 2018
Mumbai

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has created history by being the first non-classical or jazz winner to win Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album D.A.M.N. The 30-year-old artiste is known to have had a deep impact on a racially fraught America and has emerged as the bona fide King of Rap. The album was perhaps the most inspired piece of work in the list of winners, Entertainment Weekly reported. Over 100 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Salma Hayek, have publicly accused the producer of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape. Andrew Sean Greer took home the Pulitzer in Fiction for his comic queer novel Less. In Letters and Drama catergory, Caroline Fraser’s Prairie Fires won the prestigious award for Biography and Martyna Majok’s acclaimed off-Broadway play Cost of Living won the Pulitzer for Drama. In 20 of the categories, each winner receives a certificate and a $15,000 cash award. 

