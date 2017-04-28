Govt in search mode to fill up key FinMin posts

The government is on talent search for filling key vacancies in the finance ministry, which is part of prime minister Narendra Modi's A-team to frame policies and execute them on ground level. The appointments are crucial given that the government wants bureaucratic continuity in it’s remaining term for preparing the last full-fledged budget in 2018-19.



The urgency for a new team has increased because economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das, financial services secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal and finance and expenditure secretary Ashok Lavasa, are set to superannuate this year.



Incidentally, the three top officers are retiring in close sequence. Das’ term came to an end at the end of February, but he was given a three-month extension. He will now retire at the end of May. Duggal will move out in August while Lavasa’s term expires in October.



Sources said the government wants that the top team of the finance ministry should stay on till the next general elections and supervise implementation of government’s key reforms and policies. In other words, the focus is on ensuring continuity in the last two years of the government.



Experience shows that the Modi government has not stuck to conventions when it comes to appointing top bureaucrats. It has also appointed state bureaucrats to key positions in the central government – revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia is a case in point. He was principal secretary to Narendra Modi when the latter was Gujarat chief minister.



The government has also made it clear that it could fill key government posts with professionals from the private sector, if qualified candidates are not available within the bureaucracy.



But it might have to change this plan if it decides to introduce a new fiscal coinciding with the calendar year.



In that case, the government will have to advance budget preparations and retain the current team, say experts.



The government is examining multiple options given by the Acharya panel on the new fiscal year.



The government does not seem to be entirely opposed to the idea of extension, given that cabinet secretary PK Sinha’s term has been extended by one year and there is the possibility that he might get another term after a year.



What could also complicate the government’s plan to have new faces is the fact that there are not many choices available at the top level of bureaucracy. As per an estimate, there are just 94 secretaries (IAS and non-IAS combined) available in the Union government.



