Naxal ambush: Rajnath vows to root out LWE

Apr 26 2017 , Raipur

Shaken by the audacious Naxalite attack on Monday that claimed lives of 25 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the Centre and the state government are making it clear that they will strike back in equal measure.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who rushed to Chattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday morning, said, “The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain,” while addressing a press conference. After paying homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the ambush, he said, “We will review the strategy (of dealing with Naxailtes) and if necessary we will revisit it,” he said. Singh said the guerrillas are seeking to destabilise development in the state and using tribals as fodder. “They are being used as human shields,” he said.

“We are working to root out the problem of Left Wing extremism,” he stressed, describing the attack as a cold blooded murder. “It was an act of cowardice and desperation,” he said, adding “we have accepted it as a challenge.”

Chief Minister Raman Singh, who also address the press conference along with the home minister, said anti-Naxal operations would be conducted with “more vigour” in the coming days.

