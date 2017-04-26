Raising food output target

After achieving record output in grain such as rice, wheat and pu­lses, the government aims to raise their production by 0.37 per cent next year amid forecast of 38 per cent chance of normal monsoon. The grain production target for 2017-18 crop year (July-June) is set at 273 million tonnes, farm minister Radha Mohan Singh said.



The output was an all-time high of 271.98 million tonnes this year, as per the second advance estimates.



The agriculture ministry is likely to revise the output by releasing the third estimates on Wednesday. The wheat production estimate for 2016-17 may see an upward revision to 98 million tonnes from 96.64 million tonnes. If production of other foodgrain remains the same, the target for next year becomes lower from the actual output this year.



“This year was an exceptionally good year in terms of rainfall, its distribution, increase in sowing areas. But the target for next year has been set at a conservative level keeping in mind the average production of previous three years,” an official said.



India faced two consecutive years of drought in 2014-15 and 2015-16, which brought down the production of foodgrain to 251.57 million tonnes last year. The southwest monsoon, which brings in 70 per cent of India’s total rainfall in a year, will be normal in 2017, according to the official weather forecaster, the India meteorological department (IMD). But it also said that the probability of a normal monsoon is only 38 per cent. Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted below normal monsoon.



IMD said the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA) with an error of plus or minus 5 per cent. Rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the 50-year average of 89 cm rainfall during the June-September monsoon season is considered normal, while showers lower than 96 per cent of LPA is considered below normal.



The agriculture minister said monsoon is expected to be normal, which will help achieving the desired target. He asked states to plan and procure high quality seeds of various crops and fertilisers for farmers to ensure smoo­th sowing during the coming kharif season. State governments should ensure that there is no scarcity of inputs, he added. The minister was addressing a two-day national conference that is discussing sowing strategy for the coming kharif season.



Agriculture secretary SK Pattanayak said: “We expect another year of good monsoon. We also expect 4 per cent agriculture growth rate will be maintained in 2017-18.”At the same time, he asked states to plan for all possible scenarios like delayed onset of rains, prolonged dry spells and less or excess rains since kharif crops are heavily dependent on the performance of the southwest monsoon. He also said the government plans to target one million tonnes more production of pulses next year from current 22.14 million tonnes.



Urging states to sustain pulses production next year, he said that it is a “big challenge” but efforts should be made to boost crop yields with supply of quality seeds and achieve the target. He also emphasised on diversification, market reforms and setting up of state and district committees for monitoring of agri-schemes.



About 50 per cent of the grain output comes from bo­th kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons. Kharif cro­ps are normally sown in aro­u­nd 72 million hectares. Rice, pulses (tur, urad and moong), oilseeds (groundnut and soybean), cotton and sugarcane are main crops grown in this season. According to the agriculture ministry, there is sufficient supply of seeds for the forthcoming kharif season. For instance, about 8.34 million quintals of paddy seeds and 375,000 quintals of tur dal seeds are available. Fertiliser requirement is estimated to be 28.99 million tonnes for the season, the ministry added.



The two-day conference is deliberating on how to increase grain output in the next year and implement technology and new innovations in the farm sector.



