LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Zuckerberg loses $3.7b after Trump victory

By FC Bureau Dec 05 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
November 8 was a day of events. It started with Donald Trump winning the race to the White House and ended with India’s PM making a bold move — doing away with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes — that left most Indians cash strapped.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg’s (in pic) networth was busy taking a drop. Facebook’s CEO’s net worth has since then dropped by nearly $3.7 billion, which is based on a 7 per cent decline in Facebook's share price between Election Day and last Friday. Despite the fall, Zuckerberg retains his place as the fifth-richest person on Earth, according to FORBES’ real-time rankings of the world’s billionaires, worth an estimated $49 billion.

The recent drop in Facebook’s stock, of course, isn’t because of Trump’s winning the elections.

The recent drop in Facebook’s stock, of course, isn’t because of Trump’s winning the elections. Apparently, Facebook’s shares have been trending down since hitting an all-time high in mid-October. Other tech giants, like Google and Amazon, have also dipped recently.

Zuckerberg’s drop in wealth stands in stark contrast to many other American billionaires who have benefited from positive market returns since Donald Trump’s electoral triumph. In the weeks following his victory, America’s 14 richest individuals added a combined $9.4 billion to their net worths.

The biggest post-election winner has been Warren Buffett. Shares of the Berkshire Hathaway investment giant he leads are up 8%, which has boosted his fortune by more than $5 billion—bringing his total net worth increase for the month of November to $7 billion. Berkshire Hathaway has performed well in part due to a surge in the stock price of Wells Fargo, after a fraudulent accounts scandal dogged the company earlier this fall. Buffett is now the world’s third wealthiest person, behind only Bill Gates and Amancio Ortega, the Spanish retailing billionaire worth $72 billion.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Make it public
    The government needs to explain the `67,382 crore IDS declarations

    The authenticity of disclosures made by individuals and companies under the much-publicised Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) has come under scrutiny.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> The Looking glass war

In the looking glass war, where bitter adversaries - Ratan ...

Ananda Majumdar

<b>Ruminations:</b> How JP can wake up Cong

The Congress party has clearly missed a trick with its ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Let go of ‘if onlys’, live in the moment

The prospect of facing certain death and reflecting on it ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter