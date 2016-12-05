Zuckerberg loses $3.7b after Trump victory

November 8 was a day of events. It started with Donald Trump winning the race to the White House and ended with India’s PM making a bold move — doing away with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes — that left most Indians cash strapped.



Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg’s (in pic) networth was busy taking a drop. Facebook’s CEO’s net worth has since then dropped by nearly $3.7 billion, which is based on a 7 per cent decline in Facebook's share price between Election Day and last Friday. Despite the fall, Zuckerberg retains his place as the fifth-richest person on Earth, according to FORBES’ real-time rankings of the world’s billionaires, worth an estimated $49 billion.



The recent drop in Facebook’s stock, of course, isn’t because of Trump’s winning the elections. Apparently, Facebook’s shares have been trending down since hitting an all-time high in mid-October. Other tech giants, like Google and Amazon, have also dipped recently.



Zuckerberg’s drop in wealth stands in stark contrast to many other American billionaires who have benefited from positive market returns since Donald Trump’s electoral triumph. In the weeks following his victory, America’s 14 richest individuals added a combined $9.4 billion to their net worths.



The biggest post-election winner has been Warren Buffett. Shares of the Berkshire Hathaway investment giant he leads are up 8%, which has boosted his fortune by more than $5 billion—bringing his total net worth increase for the month of November to $7 billion. Berkshire Hathaway has performed well in part due to a surge in the stock price of Wells Fargo, after a fraudulent accounts scandal dogged the company earlier this fall. Buffett is now the world’s third wealthiest person, behind only Bill Gates and Amancio Ortega, the Spanish retailing billionaire worth $72 billion.



