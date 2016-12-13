Zero duty no help for wheat traders

India has failed to get the benefit of reducing the import duty to zero as sellers in Ukraine and Australia have raised the prices, at least by $10 after the decision.



“I had almost finalised a contract for Tuticorin delivery at $208 a tonne. But after the decision to scrap import duty, the seller asked me to pay at $218 a tonne,” a Bangalore-based flour miller said. “They know the Indian demand will continue to be there until new crop comes in April, so they wanted to maximise their profits,” the miller said.



Echoing similar sentiments, MK Dattaraj, a former president of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India, said there is plenty of wheat available in the world market as the US has also registered a bumper production. There is no reason for global prices to increase, he said.



He further said, imported wheat was Rs 100 a tonne cheaper than buying from Indore, which is the nearest wholesale market for a Bangalore-based flourmill. The cost is even higher if the grain is sourced from Uttar Pradesh.



Flour mills in southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana require about 1.5 lakh tonnes of wheat a month for processing in their plants. Since prices of wheat from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are higher, most of the mills have started depending on imported wheat from Australia and Ukraine to run their factories.



Those traders who had contracted before the import duty was removed have gained as their final costs have become lower. At least 6-7 lakh tonnes of wheat are slated to arrive by January, which were contracted before December 8. Mills in southern region have so far imported 1.72 million tonnes of wheat, trade sources said.



“Till March-end, there could be another one million tonnes imported,” said Dattaraj adding there is also an issue regarding availability. The carryover stock of wheat for next year is estimated to be maximum 3.5-4 million tonnes as of April 1, 2017, he said.



The government on December 8 had scrapped 10 per cent import duty on wheat as prices of the cereal rose across the country. On September 23, import duty was reduced to 10 per cent from 25 per cent to boost supplies and check prices during Dusshera and Diwali, the two major festivals in the country.



Industry sources said some traders have also been importing wheat having lower protein content to save cost. There is at least a gain of Rs 200 a quintal from import of ASW wheat. The protein level in Australian Standard White (ASW) variety of wheat is minimum one per cent lower that Australian Premium White Noodle (APWN), a trader said.



As the flour milling industry depends on imports, they are equally apprehensive about next year’s crop. If there is higher temperature in winter, there could be a drop in yield, Dattaraj said.



The farmers in north India have started sowing early this year as the fields were cleared of kharif crops, which were harvested on normal schedule due to good monsoon.



This is the reason that wheat sowing has increased 11.54 per cent to 22.56 million hectares as of December 9 from 20.22 million hectares in the corresponding period. However, there is a decline of 2 per cent when the current data are compared with 23.07 million hectares, which is the average acreage in corresponding period of last five years.



The agriculture ministry has pegged wheat production for 2015-16 crop year (July-June) at 93.50 million tonnes, but the industry has estimated it at around 82 million tonnes and the United States department of agriculture (USDA) has put it at 87 million tonnes.



