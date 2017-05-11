Young Kashmiri army officer abducted, killed while on leave

If the killing of Burhan Wani last year proved to be a turning point in the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir triggering a wave of street protests, the brutal murder of an off-duty army officer could be a watershed moment in the anti-terrorist operations in the valley.



Burhan Wani became the poster boy of terrorism, Lieutenant Umar Fayyaz is the role model for the youth of the state. Young Fayyaz, son of a small time apple farmer, had returned to his village on Tuesday evening to attend a family wedding at Batapura near Behibagh in the Shopian district, the hotbed of terrorism, on his first long leave after getting commissioned in the Indian army in December 2016. He was supposed to have returned to his unit in the Akhnoor area of Jammu on May 25. Instead he was abducted and was found dead with bullet wounds this morning in the Harmain area sending shockwaves across the country. It was one of the rare incidents where an officer was killed while he was off-duty.



He was buried with full military honour on Wednesday afternoon. Around 400 civilians and 250 army personnel attended the funeral of the young officer, who belonged to 2 Rajputana Rifles and was posted in Akhnoor near Jammu. He was known in the unit as an officer with lot of enthusiasm and honesty. His seniors recalled him to be popular with troops and someone who had made his mark in his short career as part of the NDA hockey team and as an excellent volleyball player.



Lt General Abhay Krishna, GoC-in-C South Western command and also colonel of the Rajputana Rifles said that the regiment has lost a promising budding officer and Kashmir has lost its son. “People of Kashmir have to rise, collectively join hands and hit back at the cowards, who have snatched away their son,” he said. “I assure the family that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” he said.



While there were reports of stone pelting during his funeral, those could not be confirmed. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted that reports of stone pelting in a section of the media were incorrect. “Before you reach to the pellet guns I refer you to Nasir Masoodi’s tweets…he is in the area and says reports of stone pelting are wrong,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.



The killing caused anger among locals, who demanded that the men responsible be identified and punished. Some officers recall that it is rare for an unarmed officer to be killed like this in Kashmir. But those incidents took place way back in the early 1990s.



There are 29 serving officers belonging to the valley. They are commissioned in all the three services. Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, which draws its strength from the local areas has around 4,800 junior commissioned officers and other ranks. Besides, there are some 3,300 ex servicemen in north Kashmir, 1,122 in Central Kashmir and 1,909 in South Kashmir.



The killing of Fayaz led to massive political reactions as well. “This young officer from Jammu and Kashmir was a role model. We share the grief of the family of lt. Umar Fayyaz and are in solidarity. Lt. Umar Fayyaz will continue to inspire youth from the Valley,” said defence minister Arun Jaitley.



