You may land in jail if you hold on to banned currency notes beyond March

By Age Correspondent Dec 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Holding "a large number" of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond March 31 will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 or five times the cash held, whichever is higher, as the Union cabinet approved on Wednesday the promulgation of an ordinance to make the same a penal offence.

Sources said the proposal put to the cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, also included a four-year jail term for offenders, but it was not immediately clear if it was approved. While there was no immediate clarity on the number of old notes that can be legally held, a news agency report said that their possession would only be permitted for research and numismatics.

The notes withdrawn from circulation on November 8 to fight black money and corruption are being deposited at banks till December 30. After that there will be a window till March 31 to deposit them at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) branches. As per the ordinance, furnishing wrong information while depositing the old currency between January 1 and March 31 will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 or five times the amount.

