Yogi gets on with business

With five women ministers, a fire-brand MLA, a lone Muslim and a Sikh, chief minister Yogi Adivyanath’s has done some fine balancing of the complex caste combinations in Uttar Pradesh in his relatively young council of ministers.



Adityanath, 44, was sworn in at a massive gathering in Lucknow attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and a host of leaders, who were flown to Uttar Pradesh from New Delhi in a chartered Air India jumbo jet. Two deputy CMs, national vice-president Dinesh Sharma and state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, also took oath.



Though the BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate, former cricketer and party spokesperson in UP Mohsin Raza has become the Muslim face in Adityanath’s council of ministers. The cabinet also has a Sikh minister, Baldev Singh Aulakh. Most notable in the 44-member cabinet are its five women members. Leading the pack is Rita Bahuguna Joshi, daughter of former UP chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna and once the chief of the UP state Congress. Rita Bahuguna Joshi has been appointed a cabinet minister.



Expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh’s wife Swati, who won from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar, has also got a berth. Her husband was expelled for making derogatory remarks against Mayawati, but was taken back into the party fold after the election results. Other women in the cabinet are Anupama Jaiswal, who has been associated with the party for long, Gulabo Devi, a Dalit MLA from Chandausi and Archana Pandey, who won from Samajwadi Party turf Kannauj.



The ministers also include Suresh Rana, the controversial BJP leader from western Uttar Pradesh who is also named in the Muzaffarnagar riot cases. He represents Thana Bhawan seat in Muzaffarnagar.



All BSP heavyweights who switched sides, have been accommodated into the cabinet . Swami Prasad Maurya, once the most influential leader in BSP after Mayawati, is a cabinet minister. He won on a BJP ticket from Padraina in Khushinagar. Dara Singh Chauhan, who was BSP MP, also finds place in the Adityanath cabinet.



The young faces in the cabinet include Shrikant Sharma, MLA from Mathura. Considered close to BJP president Amit Shah, Sharma is a national spokesperson and a key figure in the organisational set-up.



Siddharthnath Singh, grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, is also a cabinet minister in UP. He is a known face of the party and got elected from Allahabad west.



The BJP old guard has been replaced by the new generation. Veteran Lalji Tandon’s son Ashutosh Tandon has been made a minister, but union home minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh’s name was missing. Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh’s 26-year-old grandson Sandeep Singh, who is an MLA from Atrauli, has found a place in the cabinet as youngest minister.



