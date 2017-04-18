Yogi adds more fuel to triple talaq fire, AIMPLB hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch against ‘triple talaq’ has added fuel to the contentious debate on the Muslim divorce practice, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday saying those silent on the issue were as “guilty” as the ones practising it.



The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) asked the Uttar Pradesh government to draft a strict law against triple talaq, similar to the one which banned the practice of sati, to prevent Muslim women from getting victimised. The Hindu far right also reacted angrily to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) assertion that Muslims have a constitutional right to follow their personal laws of which ‘triple talaq’ was a part, contending the Sunni outfit was responsible for “all problems” faced by the community. While deprecating any outside meddling with the Muslim personal law, the AIMPLB had said it would issue a code of conduct under which those pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ without valid reasons mentioned under ‘Sharia’ (Islamic law) will face social boycott.



Adityanath, known for his hardline Hindutva image, questioned the “silence” of the political class on the “burning issue” of triple talaq.



At an event to mark the 91st birth anniversary of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar in Lucknow, the UP CM drew an analogy between the silence of politicians on triple talaq and that of the nobles during the disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata, “Those in the political class that are keeping mum need to be put in the dock along with the perpetrators of the crime and their accomplices.” “These days, there is a new debate in the country on a burning issue. Some people are maintaining silence on this issue. This reminds me of the scene in the Mahabharata in which Draupadi is being disrobed and she asks a question to the gathering as to who is responsible for this incident, this sin? No one uttered even a single word. Only Vidur said people, who have committed the crime, the accomplices and those who maintained silence on this issue are equally responsible,” he said.



Calling for an end to the Muslim practice of triple talaq, the Chief Minister also advocated a uniform civil code in the country. His remarks came a day after PM Modi made a strong pitch against the divisive issue of triple talaq, insisting that exploitation of Muslim women should end and justice be done to them. Modi had, however, spoken against any attempt at creating a “conflict” within the Muslim community on the issue and suggested tackling it through social awareness.



On Adityanath’s statement, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani said, “I don’t know how to react to the jaahilaanaa (foolish) statement. He is linking talaq with a greater issue — the disrobing of Draupadi. No sane person will do so. He is looking at things using a different lens (doosraa chashmaa).”



Meanwhile, the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) spokesman Maulana Yasoob Abbas said merely boycotting those guilty of pronouncing talaq without reasons mentioned under the Sharia will not amount to doing justice to the aggrieved woman. The Shias among Muslims do not practice triple talaq.



