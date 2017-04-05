Yogi’s wheat order to strain Centre

The UP government’s decision to more than double the wheat procurement target may put strain on the budget of the Centre as all the grain may finally land up with the Food Corporation of India.



Upbeat by the huge mandate in the assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government decided to buy 8 million tonnes of wheat for the central pool stock this year. The decision, if implemented, will be a record as the state has never reached the 3 million tonnes target except in 2012-13. Since wheat procureme­nt has begun, and it needs to be completed in two mon­ths, it will be a litmus test for the Yogi government to live up to farmers’ expectations, who complain that they never get the minimum support price (MSP), which for 2016-17 has been finalized at Rs 1,625 per quintal.



When Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister, the state had informed the Centre that it would buy 3 million tonnes of wheat.



UP, the largest wheat producing state in the country at 30 million tonnes, requi­r­es 5.36 million tonnes of wh­eat a year to meet the dema­nd under the national food security law. UP had purchased 2.27 million tonnes in 2015-16, only 6,28,000 tonnes in 2014-15, 6,83,000 tonnes in 2013-14 and 5.06 million tonnes in 2012-13.



Most big companies like ITC, Cargill, Bunge and Parle purchase wheat from UP as prices normally rule lower than MSP when the crop arrives in the market from April. The state government’s procurement system is not as robust as it is in Punjab and Haryana where nearly 100 per cent of the production is purchased by the government.



Farmers in the state have planted wheat in 10.05 million hectares as of January 14, 2017 against 9.49 million hectares in the year-ago period, data show. The 5-year average of total area under wheat in UP is 9.76 million hec­tares. India’s wheat output is seen at 96.64 million to­nnes in 2016-17 crop year against 92.29 mi­llion tonnes in 2015-16 on the back of good monsoon.



The UP government has also set up a 3-member panel under deputy CM KP Maurya to devise ways to enable potato farmers earn adequate remuneration for their produce.



