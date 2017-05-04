XSTOK bets big on $11b textile surplus

XSTOK, an innovative B2B platform that functions as a central marketplace for buying and selling of ready and surplus goods, is betting big on the surplus stocks, which the textile mills produce every year. Significantly, while the overall size of the textile business in India is $126 billion p.a, comprising yarn (40 per cent), fabric and denim (25 per cent), home textile (20 per cent) and apparels (15 per cent), the textile mills in the country produce an average of $11 billion worth of surplus per annum.



It is now rapidly scaling up by tying up with channel partners across country including existing large agents of various mills, who are seeing the benefits of selling their stocks online with XSTOK. It is also teaming up with people, who have deep connections within the traditional textile community and hence accelerating the adoption of the website. The company is specially focused on building volumes in Tier II, III, IV cities, said Sanjiv Khandelwal, founder XSTOK.



“Manufacturers/Mills produce about 10 per cent extra than the actual production to account for variations/ incremental demand from their B2B customers. The quantity of textile left with mills after supplying to the B2B customers is called “surplus”. The surplus is nearly $11 billion industry in India. Generally, this is high quality product but due to various trade constraints it is sold by through local agents in an unorganised setup by the mills. We are an internet company in the textile space enabling purchase of textiles through our website and our app,” he said.



He said, “While we started with selling surplus stocks, sellers are now adding fresh stock too once they are comfortable with selling online. Reaching out to new buyers and getting better margins is a benefit for the sellers. The buyers get better range and variety online. Based on the buyers’ feedback, we have started an “On Demand” service. The buyers ask us to source a particular fabric - if it’s not available on our site and we seek out mills who may supply this based on demand.”



XSTOK’s buyers and sellers are a mix of manufacturers, traders, exporters, distributors, dealers. They are divided by a very slim line. For example, a fabric buyer on XSTOK could also be an apparel seller on its platform. XSTOK currently has over 1000 registered sellers on the site and over 16000 registered buyers across India. Arvind, Vardhman, Nahar, Trident, Welspun, LNJ, Tantra are some of the sellers of surplus stock on the platform.



“We sell through auctions and fixed price sales. Once a buyer pays earnest money deposit he can bid or buy. If the sales goes through, the buyer has to pay the cost of the textiles and the transport cost in advance .The money goes to an escrow account. Once the buyers receives the stock he has purchased the money is released from the escrow account to the sellers account. While we cannot share the overall numbers, our scale- our transaction size ranges from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore and recently we sold 1 lakh mtrs of denim in a single day online,” said Khandelwal.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



