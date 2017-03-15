WPI inflation skyrockets to 6.55% in February

Inflation based on wholesale prices rose much more sharply than expected in February to hit a 39-moth high of 6.55 per cent, undermining the prospects of a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) next month. An upward trend in retail prices added to the gloomy scenario.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Urjit Patel, heads the MPC, which will now meet in April. The committee had deferred a rate cut in its last meeting on February 7-8. Inflation data now proves that the MPC decision was absolutely on the right line. “Past experience suggests that the rebound in vegetable prices could be sharper than normal. Importantly, non-food non-fuel inflation has remained sticky, notwithstanding the transitory impact of demonetisation on consumption demand,” Patel had said. He had also said that crude oil and commodity prices (including for food) firmed up globally, thereby potentially raising risks to the headline inflation. Wholesale prices based inflation (WPI) raced to 6.55 per cent in February from 5.25 per cent in January, driven by fuel and food prices. Retail inflation moved to 3.65 per cent in February from 3.17 per cent in January.



Economists were surprised by the spike in WPI. “Upward direction was expected but the rise in WPI was sharper than expected,” said DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil.



“Now a further rate cut is not expected,” he said. The MPC had kept repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent in its last meeting in February.



Nomura, the global fina­ncial services major, too expressed surprise over the sh­a­rp rise in WPI numbers. Nomura was expecting WPI for February at 6.1 per cent.



Icra, another rating agen­cy, said WPI numbers were higher than expected. “We had expected an adverse ba­se effect to push up WPI in February to 5.9 per cent. The lagged revision in the minerals sub-index, particularly for crude oil, contri­b­u­t­ed to the sharper-than-an­ticipated spike in WPI to 6.5 per cent,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, Icra.



Sunil Sinha, principal ec­o­nomist, Indian Ratings and Research, said the spike in WPI inflation is largely the result of reversal in global commodity prices.



Meanwhile, retail inflation rose to a 4-month high of 3.65 per cent in February, mainly due to a surge in the prices of food items like fru­its, sugar and confectionery. Measured in terms of consumer price index (CPI), inflation had dipped to a mul­ti-year low of 3.17 per cent in January on account of cash crunch following demonetisation. It was 5.26 per cent in February last year.



As per CPI data released by the Central Statistics Office, the consumer food pri­c­es index (CFPI) rose 2.01 per cent in February from 0.61 per cent in January. CFPI was 5.3 per cent in February 2016.



Commenting on retail inflation, Nayar said, “The up­t­ick in CPI inflation in February was expected given the unwinding of the base effect, and therefore, doesn’t pose much concern.”



But Icra economist soun­d­ed gloomy about the pros­p­e­cts of rate cut by MPC in April. “The likelihood of a re­po rate cut in April remains subdued, given RBI’s focus on bringing inflation to 4 per cent in a du­r­able manner. In fact, CPI inflation is expected to rise above 4.5 per cent in March, as the base effect continues to unwind and pr­i­ces of perishables track a se­asonal uptrend,” Nayar said.



Inflation in fruits was higher at 8.33 per cent, fuel and light at 3.9 per cent in February. The rate of price rise in meat and fish was 3.5 per cent during the month. Prices of sugar and confectionery items rose by 18.83 per cent in February.



