World’s Priciest Coffee Is Hand-Picked From Elephant Dung

Ever since the Kopi Luwak craze began more than a decade ago, coffee connoisseurs have sought unusual ways to make the perfect brew, reveals Adam Majendie of Bloomberg. Kopi luwak is an Indonesian coffee originally made from part-digested beans defecated by wild palm civets, the gastric process of the animal helping improve the taste of the coffee. But as the luwak label became tarnished by accusations that some producers were force-feeding caged civets and others were selling counterfeit blends, an entrepreneur in Thailand supersised the operation. Blake Dinkin doesn't use civets to process his beans. He uses elephants.



Photographs by Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg



