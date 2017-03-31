The world’s biggest arms importer

It’s war out there. Top Indian private firms, taking a cue from the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ are battling over an estimated $700 billion defence market even as defence spending rises year by year.



After being the world’s leading arms importer, with the US, UK and Israel being the ones to corner more contracts than others, India is now looking inwards to rationalise its defence spending by encouraging the Indian private sector to meet the growing demands for modern war fighting equipment of the armed forces.



There is some cold logic justifying this. Years of dependence on government-run companies and foreign vendors has not helped the cause of the modernisation of the armed forces as they have constantly struggled to keep pace with rapidly changing technological specs.



Private Participation



Right from the word go, the Modi government has been on an overdrive to encourage private participation and the emphasis on ‘Make in India’ meant more orders for companies through joint ventures.



A slew of measures were put in place to accelerate the process. The Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) was revised to introduce a new category of buy indigenously designed, developed and manufactured equipment. This has been the top priority. Preference is being given to ‘Buy Indian’ and ‘Buy and Make Indian’ equipment.



A liberal FDI regime raising the cap to 100 per cent was another key initiative to encourage flow of investments. The step was complimented by a liberal industrial licensing regime for Indian manufacturers reducing entry barriers for new players.



The effort was to provide a level-playing field for Indian and foreign vendors which was complimented by flexible offset guidelines and streamlining of export clearance. The defence ministry has claimed that it has cleared 136 cases of military acquisition in the last two years out of which 96 cases worth Rs 2,46,417 crore were under ‘Buy Indigenously Designed’ equipment or ‘Buy and Make in India’ equipment.



India purchased defence equipment worth Rs 1,75,420 crore in the last two years out of which equipment worth Rs 1,05,030 crore was sourced from Indian vendors, and 342 industrial licenses were issued to 205 companies for manufacturing defence equipment.



Aerostructure



The government has spelt out areas for the private sector to concentrate on so that the armed forces can place orders accordingly. A lot of joint ventures by Indian companies are being executed in the aerostructure sector. There is an acute shortage of helicopters in all the three services leading to major demand. It is estimated that the Indian armed forces will need more than 1,000 helicopters in the coming years. There is an immediate requirement of light utility helicopters.



The Indian Air Force is replenishing its medium transport aircraft fleet. This also provides opportunity for the private sector to take a plunge. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which are platforms for the future, is going to provide massive business opportunities.



The private sector is also looking to meet the requirement of the Indian army artillery. Companies like L&T and Bharat Forge have already made impressive progress. The army feels that the private sector can help in ending its ‘gun drought’.



The government has cleared the purchase of L&T’s K-9 Vajra-T South Korean gun in an acquisition project worth Rs 4,200 crore. This is the second gun project cleared after the 142 M777 ultra light howitzers ordered from BAE systems.



Orders



But delays in the defence ministry’s move to give big-ticket orders to the private sector under the Strategic Partners policy has caused some unrest in the industry. Arun Jaitley assumed additional charge of defence ministry only on March 13 and his predecessor had done considerable work on the proposal. The big orders will be cleared only once the policy gets into place.



Once that is done, the private sector will be able to participate in mega projects by partnering with a foreign vendor. The proposal is considered to be a game changer in defence manufacturing and will help in expanding the military industrial complex in the country which had been the demand of various defence planners.



The change of guard in the defence ministry should not come in the way as reports indicate that the policy may be in place soon.



