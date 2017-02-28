Worked hard on cleansing of market, UK Sinha

The outgoing Sebi chief UK Sinha on Monday said the regulator has worked hard on “cleansing of markets” and all potential instruments of manipulation, including defunct regional stock exchanges, have been closed down.



Sinha, whose six-year tenure as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will end on March 1, said that the regulator has been justly “harsh” with those threatening the integrity of capital markets.



The former IAS officer, who has been the second longest serving Sebi chairman and had also served in the finance ministry during his bureaucratic career, said a major effort of Sebi has been to ensure "uniform treatment" for everyone and also promote competition.



Listing out some of the initiatives taken during his tenure, Sinha told reporters in his last press conference as Sebi chairman that the regulator has been able to delist 345 companies and bring more than 2,000 companies to the dissemination board.



“I have read comments, and I am aware that there are comments that Sebi has been very harsh in this period. Well, we have been. I don't think we will feel shy about saying that,” Sinha said.



“Wherever we have found there are aberrations, violations we have taken action. I am sure this has given comfort not only to domestic investors... but also FPIs.”



Sinha, who will pass on the baton to senior IAS officer Ajay Tyagi as the next Sebi chairman on March 1, said he is leaving Sebi with good memories.



Pitching for all market participants getting a fair and uniform treatment, Sinha said the regulator's main job is to protect the interest of investors and it will continue to do so.



“This has been a major effort on our part and while we have to be fair, everyone should get uniform treatment. We also believe there should be competition in the market.



“We have consciously encouraged market competition. We believe that a fair amount of competition in the market and the regulations are in place then we will be able to avert many mishaps in the market. It has been our effort.”



One regret for the outgoing Sebi chief has been that not even one Real Estate or Infrastructure Investment Trust (Reit or InvIT) could get listed during his tenure, though he expects this to happen within two months. He said the delay in listing these trusts had more to do with getting approval from other regulators for investees of these new instruments.



