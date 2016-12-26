Work on Modi’s pet project in full swing
Dec 26 2016 , Mumbai
The construction work at the site is in progress at full speed and the status of ongoing construction is regularly updated on the official website: www.statueofunity.in. The foundation work was completed in June 2016 and the concrete spine is being erected.
Facilities have been created at the site that can accommodate up to 800 workers at a time. This includes living areas, kitchen block, toilet block, grocery shop, a first aid center, sewage treatment and water tanks in addition to quality lab, materials storage sheds, main stores, project offices, training centre and security cabin.
A temporary bridge has been constructed to facilitate the movement of men, materials and equipment for the construction of the Statue of Unity even when the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam is overflowing.
“The museum and memorial park of the Statue of Unity will be completed before the construction of the feet of the statue begins next year. The project is progressing on schedule and will be completed by 2018,” according to the official website.
The collection of artefacts linked to Sardar Patel’s life and work has been initiated from various state archives and leading national museums. A committee of historians and museum experts has been constituted for the selection of Sardar Patel-related artefacts and archival material that will be placed in the exhibition hall in the base of the Statue of Unity.
When he was Gujarat chief minister, Modi laid the foundation stone of the statue. That was on Oct 31 2013. It is being erected at Sadhubet, about 3.32 km from Sardar Sarovar dam. The place is expected to emerge as a world-class tourist place.
A special purpose vehicle has been established by the state government for the construction of the statue – the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust (SVPRET), which is developing project.
“Through this project, the government intends to promote inclusive and equitable socio economic growth in the region with tourism development as the key tool. This involves the development of multiple tourist attractions in the region coupled with infrastructure creation for promotion of education, research, health, rural and tribal development,” says the government.
Ram V Sutar, a recipient of the Padmashri award and the creator of over 40 monumental sculptures, is the designer and sculptor for the Statue of Unity while Larsen & Toubro is handling the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance aspects. A consortium comprising Turner Project Management India , Meinhardt India and Michael Graves & Associates Inc. provides the design, engineering, project management and construction management services for the Statue of Unity project. Many of the consortium members have been involved in the making of some of the world's tallest structures, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com