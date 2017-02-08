LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Withdraw new notes having Devanagari numerals, demands DMK

By PTI Feb 08 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
DMK today condemned the use of 'Devanagari' numerals on the new 500 and 2000 rupee notes as unconstitutional and sought its withdrawal, saying international numerals should be used as was done in other currency notes.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said new currency notes have Devanagari numerals printed on them in contravention of the Constitution.

Citing provisions in the Constitution, he said only international numerals can be used on currency notes.

Using Devanagari on currency notes can be done only after passage of a law in Parliament, which has not been done in the present case, Siva said.

Preference to Hindi-speaking groups will alienate non-Hindi speaking people, he said.

Siva said he condemns the move and demanded that international numerals be used on the new notes.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Provide work
    Government and private companies should make efforts to absorb jobless youth

    If state-run enterprises and public spending have to take the lead to revive the sluggish investment cycle, then they are expected to take the lead in

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: AND ALL FALL DOWN

Wolfram Freiherr von Richthofen was a German Luftwaffe Field Marshal ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of hope politics

The Modi wave of 2014 was a crystallisation of hope ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Scientifically curious or superstitious?

Is religion related to superstition? Are there other areas ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter