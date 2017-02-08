Withdraw new notes having Devanagari numerals, demands DMK
Feb 08 2017 , New Delhi
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said new currency notes have Devanagari numerals printed on them in contravention of the Constitution.
Citing provisions in the Constitution, he said only international numerals can be used on currency notes.
Using Devanagari on currency notes can be done only after passage of a law in Parliament, which has not been done in the present case, Siva said.
Preference to Hindi-speaking groups will alienate non-Hindi speaking people, he said.
Siva said he condemns the move and demanded that international numerals be used on the new notes.