Withdraw as much as you deposit in legal tender: RBI

By FC Banking Bureau Nov 30 2016 , Mumbai

In a bid to check hoarding of notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)on Tuesday said if deposits have been made in legal tender, then depositors could withdraw that amount over and above the Rs 24,000 weekly limit.

“As it is impeding active circulation of currency notes, it has been decided, on careful consideration, to allow withdrawals of deposits made in current legal tender notes on or after November 29, beyond the current limits; preferably, available higher denominations bank notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500....,” the RBI said.

Cash withdrawal for an individual at present is limited to Rs 24,000 in a week. “But if you deposit some amount in legal tender you can withdraw that amount over and above this Rs 24,000 limit. For instance, if you have deposited 10,000 of which Rs 6,000 is in old notes and Rs 4,000 in legal tender (Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 2000), you can withdraw that additional Rs 4,000,” explained an expert.

The move would be beneficial for small businesses such as shopkeepers, grocers to deposit their daily cash which they can fully withdraw during the week.

