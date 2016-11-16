Winter session: PM says govt is ready to discuss all issues

With opposition seeking to rake up the issue of demonetisation in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government is ready to discuss all issues and hoped parties will contribute in completing the legislative agenda in the Winter session.



Addressing the media outside Parliament House on day one of the month-long Winter session, he hoped a "very good" discussion will take place on all issues which are based on the political ideologies of parties, the hopes and aspirations of the common man, and the thinking of the government.



"I feel a very good debate will take place in this session too. All parties will have the best of contribution. Best of efforts will be made to take all parties along in completing the government business," he said.



The Prime Minister said the government is ready for discussion on all issues. "We are ready for an open debate which will lead to good and important decisions," he said.



He recalled that in the last session, taking an important decision on GST, Parliament took an important step towards the dream of one country, one tax.



"That day too, I had thanked all parties. When all parties work together for national interest, good decisions are taken and they are taken fast. It also give good results," he said.



He said to take the GST issue forward, all state governments and parties they represent are holding regular meetings. Discussions on the issue have been on even before the commencement of the session, he pointed out.



