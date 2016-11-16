LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Winter session: PM says govt is ready to discuss all issues

By PTI Nov 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
With opposition seeking to rake up the issue of demonetisation in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government is ready to discuss all issues and hoped parties will contribute in completing the legislative agenda in the Winter session.

Addressing the media outside Parliament House on day one of the month-long Winter session, he hoped a "very good" discussion will take place on all issues which are based on the political ideologies of parties, the hopes and aspirations of the common man, and the thinking of the government.

"I feel a very good debate will take place in this session too. All parties will have the best of contribution. Best of efforts will be made to take all parties along in completing the government business," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is ready for discussion on all issues. "We are ready for an open debate which will lead to good and important decisions," he said.

He recalled that in the last session, taking an important decision on GST, Parliament took an important step towards the dream of one country, one tax.

"That day too, I had thanked all parties. When all parties work together for national interest, good decisions are taken and they are taken fast. It also give good results," he said.

He said to take the GST issue forward, all state governments and parties they represent are holding regular meetings. Discussions on the issue have been on even before the commencement of the session, he pointed out.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Benami next
    Modi’s move against illegal properties may be tougher

    Prime minister Narendra Modi must go ahead with the second phase of his campaign against black money targeting billions of dollars worth of benami pro

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> The Prince who runs away from coronation

Bipolarity is the lifeblood of a vibrant polity and a ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter