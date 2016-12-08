Winter session headed for washout on demonetisation

The frustration over the continued logjam in Parliament is growing as the winter session is heading for a washout without any work over demonetisation and the opposition’s insistence on a debate followed by voting on the issue. The opposition has also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi because, according to them, he had equated them with those supporting unaccounted wealth.



After BJP veteran L.K. Advani lost his patience over the long spell of disruptions in Parliament, President Pranab Mukherjee also intervened on Thursday saying “for God’s sake, do your job. You are meant to transact business in Parliament”. The voices of concern had no impact on the government or the opposition as the two sides held their positions firmly and refused to budge.



The opposition observed Thursday as “black day” marking one month of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to ban Rs 1,000 and the old Rs 500 banknotes. Opposition leaders, led by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi wore black bands and protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex.



The winter session began on November 16 and barring some discussion on demonetisation in the Rajya Sabha, the Houses have remained paralysed. The session ends on December 16. With a week to go, the government will not be able to push through key legislations including the ones on the Goods and Services Tax (GST).



The opposition has shown no sign of relenting. Rahul Gandhi was joined by leaders of Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal-United, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, the Left and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in protesting against note ban.



“Farmers are dying and the prime minister seems to be having fun. He should come to parliament and debate. We will not let him run away,” said Rahul, terming the decision to ban high denomination notes as “foolish”.



"There is a saying, Nero fiddled while Rome burned. As the story goes, in the time of a crisis, the Roman Emperor was busy playing the violin. He was both whimsical and ineffectual when Rome needed him the most,” he said.



The Congress president said that since the “fateful day” when Modi announced that 86 per cent of the cash in the economy was illegal, “the entire nation has been put through great hardships, whose cost in terms of human lives has been significant,” the Congress said.



The protests by the opposition has led to the disruption of Parliament. According to PRS Legislative Research, the Lok Sabha’s productivity in the winter session has been a mere 14 per cent. The Rajya Sabha performed only marginally better with 20 per cent productivity.



The Rajya Sabha has functioned for 18.5 hours and the Lok Sabha only for 13.6 hours. In terms of legislative work, the Rajya Sabha dedicated only 1 per cent of its time on legislation. The Lok Sabha’s record is not flattering either, having clocked only 3 per cent of its time on legislation.



The winter sessions of 2016 and the 2015 are starkly opposite in terms of productivity. Last year, the Lok Sabha had performed 98 per cent and Rajya Sabha 50 per cent.



