Winter, budget sessions of Parliament to be advanced

The winter and budget sessions of Parliament are set for advancement to enable the Narendra Modi government implement goods and services tax (GST) and pass general budget and tax proposals by April 1, 2017.If consultations at the highest level are any indication, the Centre is toying with the possibility of convening the winter session of the Parliament by November 2.Similarly, the government proposes to commence the budget session of Parliament beginning February 1, 2017 to complete the passage of tax proposals by March 31.Consultations with different political parties are underway to finalise the new Parliament calendar to ensure timely rollout of GST and make new tax rates applicable beginning April 1.“Consultations during the next six weeks would be key to finalising the new Parliament calendar, given the simultaneous exercise that’s underway on GST and budget formulation,” a top official told Financial Chronicle on Tuesday.The Centre will go ahead with commencing the winter session on November 2 if the GST constitutional amendment bill is ratified by all state legislatures, President’s ascent secured, a GST council is formed and headway is made on key central and state GST rates. Normally, the winter session is scheduled to commence in first week of December.An official said government has set for itself October 15 as deadline to secure full backing for GST constitutional amendment bill, that has already been passed by Parliament and 16 state assemblies.“Though this is enough to send the GST Constitutional amendment bill for Presidential assent, we would rather prefer taking all states along, including Tamil Nadu,” the official said.Following a telephonic conversation between prime minister Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, parliamentary affairs minister Anant Kumar will go to Chennai shortly for follow up consultations. Tamil Nadu is opposed to introduction of GST rollout and members belonging to AIADMK had staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament during the monsoon session.Meanwhile, finance minister Arun Jaitley is busy consulting leaders of various political parties to consider converting the empowered committee of finance ministers into the GST Council.