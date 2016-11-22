LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Will withdraw from TPP, investigate work visa abuses: Trump

By PTI Nov 22 2016 , Washington

Tags: News
US President-elect Donald Trump today vowed to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the world's largest trade deal, and investigate abuses of work visa programmes as he outlined his policy plans for the first 100 days in office.

70-year-old Trump, in his first video-message after being elected as the President of the US, described the TPP as a "potential disaster" for America and said he will quit the deal on the first day in office.

He also highlighted concrete steps that he will take to "Drain the Swamp" in Washington DC and put America first by focusing on the issues of trade, energy, regulation, national security, immigration and ethics reform.

"My agenda will be based on a simple core principle: putting America first. Whether it's producing steel, building cars, or curing disease, I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen right here, in our great homeland: America – creating wealth and jobs for American workers," Trump said.

"As part of this plan, I've asked my transition team to develop a list of executive actions we can take on day one to restore our laws and bring back our jobs. It's about time," he said listing out some of the key steps that he would take.

"On trade, I am going to issue our notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potential disaster for our country. Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores," Trump said.

The TPP is the largest trade pact in world history, involving 12 countries across the Asia Pacific region. During the US election campaign, Trump had been vocal about his opposition to the trade deal.

Hours before Trump's announcement, Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, warned that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would be "meaningless" without US participation.

Trump also promised to direct the Labour Department to investigate abuses of visa programmes for immigrant workers.

"On immigration, I will direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker," Trump said.

Foreigners working in the IT sector may face tough scrutiny under Trump and his proposed attorney general Jeff Sessions, a longtime critic of H-1B programme.

During his campaign, Trump had emphasised tightening immigration and criticised companies that ship jobs overseas to countries like India and China.

According to a leading anti-immigration campaigner, Trump is likely to crack down on the use of skilled-worker visas or H-1B issued to Indian outsourcing firms.

Trump's stance on H-1B permits has changed over time. Early in the year policy statements on his campaign website said the numbers of such visas should not be increased. In a March debate, however, he said he supported highly skilled immigration.

But after the debate, he issued a statement vowing to "end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labour programme."

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bridge the gap
    It is the responsibility of the government to run an education initiative in tax laws

    With the ongoing demonetisation process, government to some extent will be able to address the issue of existing stock of black money in the economy.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Gautam Datt

Cong will return to power, says Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is confident that the Congress will ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The info-realm of our conscious awareness

It goes without saying that all of us inherit our ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter