'Will take up e-com payment issue with Consumer Affairs Min'

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that she would take up the issue of non-payment by e-commerce players to their vendors with the Consumer Affairs Ministry.



Several vendors have reportedly complained of payment default by e-commerce players.



"Yes, there are lot of people telling me about it. Lot of people have approached me through the social media. I need to work together with the Consumer Affairs Ministry on this," Sitharaman told reporters here.



She said the government needs to ascertain whether it is commercial transactions going wrong or there are violations of the policy.



"There are too many angles to it," she added. Sitharaman said this while replying to a question about the complaints of vendors regarding non-payment of dues.



"Its not just the Commerce Ministry which has to do it, maybe, one or two more departments and ministries will have to come on board. I am conscious of what has been coming through in the market...I am working with them to find out how we can respond," she said.



