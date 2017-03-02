LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

'Will take up e-com payment issue with Consumer Affairs Min'

By PTI Mar 02 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that she would take up the issue of non-payment by e-commerce players to their vendors with the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Several vendors have reportedly complained of payment default by e-commerce players.

"Yes, there are lot of people telling me about it. Lot of people have approached me through the social media. I need to work together with the Consumer Affairs Ministry on this," Sitharaman told reporters here.

She said the government needs to ascertain whether it is commercial transactions going wrong or there are violations of the policy.

"There are too many angles to it," she added. Sitharaman said this while replying to a question about the complaints of vendors regarding non-payment of dues.

"Its not just the Commerce Ministry which has to do it, maybe, one or two more departments and ministries will have to come on board. I am conscious of what has been coming through in the market...I am working with them to find out how we can respond," she said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Go figure this
    Belying projections, CSO data forecast growth of over 7% for the third quarter

    How does one explain the 7 per cent GDP growth in October-December 2016 quarter during which high value currencies in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: The swinging trend

Politics is also about picking out trends. For it is ...

M S Swaminathan

Let us be aware

From the beginning of this year, the UN sustainable development ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter